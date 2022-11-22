TD boys basketball

The Dalles junior Andre Niko (22) squares up to the basket during a game last season. New head coach Jordan Rowland will lead the Riverhawks in a new conference.

 CGN photo/file

Much like last year, The Dalles High Riverhawks boys basketball team has high expectations.

A year ago, the Riverhawks advanced to the OSAA Class 5A state playoffs. The Riverhawks took third place in the six-team Intermountain Conference with a 5-5 record and finished with an 11-11 mark overall. The season ended with a, 59-24, loss to No. 2 Churchill High in a first-round, state playoff game last March. The Dalles qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.