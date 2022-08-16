AHill_TDGSoc.image.jpeg

The Dalles girls soccer player Amyrah Hill (No. 22) defends against a Hillsboro player during a match last season.

 CGN file/photo

The Dalles High Riverhawks girls soccer team concluded the season a year ago with a lot of momentum, including a 2-2 tie with Columbia Gorge rival Hood River Valley in the final contest of the year. Unbeaten in four of their final six games, they’re hoping the momentum will carry over into the 2022 season.

It will be a season that includes many changes, beginning with the season opener Aug. 27 versus the La Grande High Tigers at La Grande High School. The Dalles was 4-7-4 last year and La Grande had an 11-3-1 record and was ranked No. 5 in Class 4A. The Tigers lost just two seniors to graduation.