The Dalles High Riverhawks cheer team will compete in its next OSAA Class 4A competition Jan. 21 at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego.
The 15-member squad is guided by Coach Kelsey Wallace and is led by the senior trio of Amy Hernandez, Lexi Irving and Gabbe Haskins. Other team members include juniors Katelyn Vassar, Lanie Dicks and Madelyn Harrison.
A quartet of sophomores includes Sophia Hernandez, Hannah Adams, Madison Grant, and Lily Lawson. Freshman underclassmen are Sophia Bowling, Jordis Smith, Lilly Perrit, Thalia Flores, and Emily Salinas.
The Riverhawks’ remaining schedule includes events Jan. 28 at David Douglas High School in Portland and Feb. 4 at Tualatin High School. The Riverhawks will compete in the state tournament championship event Feb. 11 at Oregon City High School.
