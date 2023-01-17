TD Cheer

The Dalles Riverhawks Cheer Team.

 Contributed photo

The Dalles High Riverhawks cheer team will compete in its next OSAA Class 4A competition Jan. 21 at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego.

The 15-member squad is guided by Coach Kelsey Wallace and is led by the senior trio of Amy Hernandez, Lexi Irving and Gabbe Haskins. Other team members include juniors Katelyn Vassar, Lanie Dicks and Madelyn Harrison.