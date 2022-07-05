The Dalles’ 10U Little League team lost both its games at the district tourney, falling 19-4 to Redmond in its opener, before dropping a heartbreaker, 9-8, in consolation play against Sisters.
The first contest lasted three innings. The Dallas had one hit, a single by pitcher Thomas Bartells. The team’s four runs came in the second inning from Phinex Rodriguez, Layne Walters, Kellen Caldwell, and Parker Wahler.
The Dalles was rolling along in the consolation game before a six-run sixth inning lifted Sisters to the win. The Dalles outhit Sisters, 9-4, and was led at the plate by Bartells, who was 4-for-4. Kingston Alvarez added two hits, one of them a triple. Walters, Collin Harmon, and Kolt Miller also reached base with hits.
Bend North won the 10U district championship, defeating Redmond 10-1 in the title contest.
The Oregon District 5 Little League All-Stars Tournament was played at Juniper Hills Park and Madras High School. The action began with opening ceremonies at the MHS football field on Friday, June 24, with games played between Saturday, June 25, and Friday, July 1. There were 42 different teams from nine areas with four age groups represented in baseball, and three in softball. The winners from each division advance to the Little League state tournament later this month. The communities represented in the tournament included: Bend (North); Bend (South); Crook County; Hood River; Jefferson County; Redmond; Sisters; The Dalles; and Warm Springs Nation.
