Both Stevenson and Columbia’s defenses came to play in a low scoring affair on Sept. 9 at Stevenson High School. Bruin lineman Mathias Posini, right, makes a tackle on a Stevenson halfback.Chelsea Marr photo

A second-quarter interception return for a touchdown gave host Stevenson High the early lead, and the Bulldogs added another score in the second half for a 13-0 football win Friday over Columbia High in the Gorge Bowl.

Turnovers were the difference in the annual Gorge Bowl game — eight total, six of them coming from the visiting Bruins. Stevenson (1-1) recovered two Columbia fumbles and intercepted four passes.