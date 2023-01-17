The Dalles High Riverhawks wrestling team, saddled by illness, injury, and academic issues, competed in the Bob Beisell Invitational meet Jan. 14 at Forest Grove High School.
The Class 4A Riverhawks had three grapplers at the meet — freshmen Zach Greene, Josh Brackenbury, and Harley Scott. He was the only wrestler in the varsity event and he won one of three matches in the 126-pound weight division.
“Harley wrestled tough in the varsity tournament while facing mostly guys from Class 6A schools,” said first-year Coach Jake Abrams. “Josh looked the best he has all season and Zach wrestled his butt off to get his first wins of the season.”
Brackenbury won two of three matches at 160, and Greene won his three matches at 132.
The Riverhawks will compete Feb. 3 in a three-way meet with the Sisters High Outlaws and the Philomath High Warriors beginning at 5 p.m. at Philomath High School.
