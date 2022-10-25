The No. 12-ranked Sherman County/Condon High Huskies won their fourth straight Class 1A Special District 2 eight-man football game 52-16 over the winless Pilot Rock High Rockets (0-5 SD2, 0-8 overall) Oct. 20 at Pilot Rock High School.

The contest marked the conclusion of the regular season for the Huskies (4-2 SD2, 6-2 overall), guided by Coach Kyle Blagg. The Huskies have qualified for the OSAA 1A playoffs for the first time since 2017 and will compete in a first-round contest Nov. 4-5.