The No. 12-ranked Sherman County/Condon High Huskies won their fourth straight Class 1A Special District 2 eight-man football game 52-16 over the winless Pilot Rock High Rockets (0-5 SD2, 0-8 overall) Oct. 20 at Pilot Rock High School.
The contest marked the conclusion of the regular season for the Huskies (4-2 SD2, 6-2 overall), guided by Coach Kyle Blagg. The Huskies have qualified for the OSAA 1A playoffs for the first time since 2017 and will compete in a first-round contest Nov. 4-5.
“We came in a little shorthanded due to some sickness, but we had some guys that really stepped up and we took care of business by doing what we needed to do,” said Blagg. “Josh Ward stepped in at center and he did a good job snapping the ball and getting after their (Rockets) linebackers.”
Huskies’ senior starting quarterback Kole Martin, who has been slowed by an injury, played a little even though he’s hurting, Blagg said. Sophomore backup quarterback Michael Blagg (Kyle’s son) stepped in for an ailing Martin.
“Michael did a good job and Calvin Avila also played very well on defense,” said Coach Blagg. “Our special teams played absolutely outstanding. We recovered a couple of onside kicks, and our kickoff game was outstanding, too. Our scout team absolutely had us prepared to go and helped us do what we did. They worked their butts off all week, running the opposing team’s offense and defense.
“It’s really big when we get into a game, and we recognize and see stuff that helps us make good things happen. It’s a huge benefit to have a full scout group and have our team well prepared for a matchup and the depth of our roster is one of the biggest strengths of our team.”
Dufur wins three of last four
In what was one of the most bizarre, two-day games ever, the No. 11-ranked Dufur High Rangers won for the third time in their past four games, 50-32, over the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars Oct. 21-22 at Lyle High School.
The victory helped the Rangers solidify their position in the state playoffs starting Nov. 4. Dufur’s final regular season contest is a 7 p.m. home game Thursday against the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (1-4 SD2, 2-6 overall).
The Dufur-Lyle interstate rivalry started on a rainy, windy and cold Friday night with Lyle leading 18-16 after one quarter. Dufur scored a touchdown in the second quarter on a 26-yard pass from senior quarterback Landon Ellis to junior receiver JJ Johnston to help lift the Rangers in front 24-18 at halftime. Dufur added two more touchdowns in the third quarter, building a 36-18 lead.
The game was then postponed with 7:57 left in the third quarter when the lights went out on the Lyle football field because of a power outage caused by a blown transformer. The game resumed Saturday at 10 a.m. with much better weather conditions without any rain.
The Rangers (3-2 SD2, 3-4 overall), guided by Coach Jack Henderson, proceeded on an eight-play, 71-yard scoring drive, capped by a two-yard touchdown run by junior running back/linebacker Cody Phillips and a two-point conversion run by Ellis (17-for-24 passing, 190 yards, three TDs), putting Dufur up 44-18 with 4:43 left in the third.
“We’ve turned things around and improved a lot, which is good, because that’s what you want to do this time of the year and it was a good effort by our kids,” said Henderson. “I think as long as we take care of business against Ione, then we’ll qualify for the playoffs and that’s cool.”
In the fourth quarter, Lyle (2-3 SD2, 2-6 overall), guided by Coach Dave Devoe, responded behind junior running back Riley Smith (30 carries, 194 yards rushing, three TDs). Smith scored on a two-yard touchdown run, trimming the margin to 44-32 with 7:51 remaining. The Rangers were able to hold on for the win after Phillips (17 carries, 160 yards rushing, three TDs) scored on a 52-yard touchdown run with 2:22 left in the game.
“It was kind of a strange feeling to play a game Friday and then finish it on Saturday,” said Devoe, whose Cougars were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. “Dufur has some firepower, and they threw the ball really well. We made some key mistakes at bad times and that’s just the way it goes. We hung in there with them (Rangers), but I’m not really concerned with hanging with them, because we wanted to beat them. Our guys played well, but we had some untimely mistakes and they capitalized on them.”
The Rangers outgained the Cougars 370 to 351 in total yards of offense. Johnston had an impressive performance with eight catches for 119 yards receiving. Senior defensive tackle August Harvey led Dufur’s defense with five tackles.
Redsides win fourth straight
The No. 5-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides won their fourth straight game in Class 1A Special District 1 six-man football, 40-0, over Pine Eagle (0-7) Oct. 21 at South Wasco High School in Maupin.
The Redsides (6-1) will conclude the regular season with a key home matchup Friday at 2 p.m. when they face the No. 6-ranked Joseph High Eagles (6-1). Joseph won 55-18 at home last Friday over the Dayville/Monument High Tigers (2-4).
Redsides’ senior quarterback Ian Ongers, who scored on two two-point conversion runs, said the “playoffs are going to be fun and interesting and I think we can go all the way and win the state championship.
“This season has been a lot more fun compared to last year,” Ongers said. “It’s been better than what we expected. For the seniors (James Best, Dominic Marquez), we were going into it just wanting to enjoy our last year and we’ve come out and played really strong, so I’m really proud of all the guys on our team.”
The Redsides are in second place in the district behind the No. 3-ranked Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (6-1); Joseph is in third place. The top-three teams qualify for the state playoffs beginning Nov. 4. This year marks the first season the OSAA will have playoffs for six-man football.
