The Dalles girls soccer team had its chances – especially early - to advance to the April 9 Intermountain Conference championship game, but visiting rival Hood River Valley ended the Riverhawks’ season April 7, 1-0 in overtime.
In what was a close, evenly played match, the Eagles (1-1-3 IMC, 4-5-3 overall) came out on top as they scored in the final two minutes of overtime over coach Colby Tonn’s Riverhawks (2-1-1 IMC, 4-4-1 overall) at the Wahtonka soccer field.
“It was a tough fight that didn’t work out for us, but it wasn’t for lack of effort,” said Tonn. “In the first 15 minutes of the game, we were getting a lot of scoring opportunities. Then it was a back-and-forth type of game after that. We just couldn’t find the goal we needed to win the game. After over 90 minutes of playing soccer, everyone was pretty tired. It was a good shot that went in near the far post and it was a good play by Hood River.”
The game was a scoreless tie at the end of 80 minutes of regulation play, which was followed by two 10-minute overtime periods. The teams exchanged sides of the field after the first 10 minutes of overtime, which continued to be scoreless. Hood River senior forward Vanesa Preciado scored the game-winning goal with 2:46 left in the match.
Despite the disappointing season-ending loss, it was a successful nine-game spring season for Tonn and the Riverhawks, as they took second place in the six-team IMC regular-season standings, which marked their highest finish since 2010.
“During this short season, this group of girls has done a great job of being a team and working together,” said Tonn. “With their positive attitude and hard work this team has put together a season that has not been rivaled since 2010. This has all been accomplished while transitioning to a new coach, with new ideas and playing an entirely new system. Putting this all together in about four weeks with social distancing is quite a feat that could only be done with a growth mindset and an us-is-greater-than-I mentality.”
Last Wednesday’s home contest marked the conclusion of the high school soccer career for seniors Kierstin White, Zara Voodre, Hanani Andrade, Cadence Snyder, Courtney Hert and Iliana Moreno-Lopez.
“We had a special group of seniors and we enjoyed having that great group because they were selfless, they’re team players and they were all great role models and I’m going to miss those six girls,” said Tonn. “I couldn’t ask for a more coachable group. They worked hard and they were supportive of their teammates. It was kind of an emotional game for them. Our goalkeeper, Kierstin White (four saves) did a really good job and our back-line players (Yoko Clack, Alexandra Clack, Emily Adams, Naomi Heredia, Erica Marisa Rojas and Moreno-Lopez) played very well, too.”
Some season highlights included a 0-0 tie April 1 against Hood River, which is just the second time in 11 years that the Riverhawks have not lost to the Eagles. Another accomplishment was The Dalles winning 1-0 over the eventual IMC district champion Ridgeview Ravens March 25 in Redmond — the program's first win ever against Ridgeview.
