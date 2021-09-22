Unbeaten Montesano rallied to the football on defense and was efficient on offense during a 53-0 road win at Columbia High on Thursday in White Salmon.
The Bulldogs (2-0) led 39-0 at halftime and didn’t let Columbia maintain any sustained drives the entire game. Ethan Blundred returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown to set the tone of the game. Isiah Pierce scored three times for the Bulldogs, including a fumble recovery and return.
Montesano scored with similar quick-strike mentality in its opener, a 43-0 home win against Cascade Christian. The Bulldogs scored on their first two offensive plays from scrimmage in that contest.
Columbia produced 47 yards of total offense against Montesano’s aggressive defense. The Bulldogs allowed 13 positive rushing yards and 34 through the air. Bruin running back Wesley White had five carries for 19 yards, while four other CHS ballcarriers combined for negative yardage. Quarterback Jace Greenwood was 2-of-10 passing for 34 yards and one interception. Both Bruin catches were by Avery Schalk.
Columbia continues to find its footing on offense. The Bruins, who start a number of underclassmen, were shut out in their second game, 6-0, at Stevenson High.
Defensively, Columbia’s Troy Muehlbauer led the team with 4.5 tackles; Greenwood and White added four apiece.
The young Bruins, seeking their first win, get their fourth chance 1 p.m. Saturday at Fort Vancouver High School. The Trappers (0-2) opened their season Sept. 3 with a 56-12 loss to Portland’s Madison High and fell 34-0 last week to Lincoln High.
Fort Vancouver is playing in the Trico League for football. Saturday’s game is a nonleague contest; the two teams play in a league tilt Oct. 22 in White Salmon. The Bruins open conference play Oct. 1 in a 7 p.m. contest against visiting Seton Catholic.
