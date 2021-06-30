The Dalles Little League’s 10U baseball team finished third in last week’s District 5 tournament in Redmond.
The Dalles won three of five games over six days, including its third win which spanned two days because of a lightning delay and subsequent postponement because of darkness. Crook County ended the run by the local 10-and-under team with a 12-9 win in Thursday’s semifinal game. Crook County would go on to beat Bend North for the district championship and advance to the state tournament.
The Dalles opened tournament play with a 12-0 win against Bend South on June 19. Two days later, Bend North defeated The Dalles by the same score, knocking the local all-star team into the consolation bracket. The Dalles battled back with two wins, the first a 15-11 victory over Jefferson County June 22.
The Jefferson County win put The Dalles in the consolation semifinals against Hood River on June 23. The 5:30 p.m. start was followed by a lengthy lightning delay in the first inning. The teams resumed play in the back-and-forth game, which was tied 9-9 after five innings. The Dalles scored four runs in the top of the inning, but the game was called because of darkness with one out in the bottom of the frame.
The teams resumed play June 24 at 1 p.m. Hood River tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, but The Dalles took control in the extra inning to advance to the consolation final. The weather-delayed game against Hood River forced The Dalles to play back-to-back games on Thursday, when it lost to a rested Crook County team.
The Dalles’ 2021 10U team included: Ezekiel Cervantes, Colt Hartmann, Kellen Elliott, Gunner Hage, Ben Graham, Hunter Kelley, Xander Woodhouse, David Gardipee, Colton Rippy, Timothy Hardin, Kanin Swafford, and Porter Elledge. Coaches were: Ryan Swafford, Shane Elliott and Travis Elton.
