The Dalles volleyball versus Pendleton

In their first season in the Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference, The Dalles Riverhawks volleyball team took home first place honors at the district tournament. The Riverhawks defeated Molalla High School on Oct. 19 to be named conference champs.

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

The No. 3-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks won the Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference championship following a 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 win over the Molalla High Indians on Oct. 19 at Molalla High School.

The Riverhawks (9-1 TVC, 20-2 overall) captured their first league title since 2001, when they won the Class 3A Tri-Valley Conference championship. The Riverhawks have qualified for the 16-team OSAA state playoffs for the first time since 2015 and they’ll play a first-round home game on Oct. 29 against an opponent yet-to-be-determined.