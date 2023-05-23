Juan Diego Contreras of The Dalles leads Gavin Humphreys Isaiah Wapsheli and Adam Radabaugh in the 1500 (002).jpg

Juan Diego Contreras of The Dalles leads Gavin Humphreys,  Isaiah Wapsheli and Adam Radabaugh in the 1500 at Saturday’s Tri-Valley League district track and field championships.

 Photo courtesy Madras Pioneer

Twenty-four personal records and 14 state-meet qualifying spots highlighted The Dalles’ showing at Saturday’s Tri-Valley League district track and field championships.

The weather had a role in the process, as well. The two-day meet was reduced to one after an early evening, lightning storm blanketed the host community of Madras. The storm and accompanying rain that soaked the town forced the meet to be postponed until Saturday, eliminating running preliminaries and making all races on Saturday finals.