There were few personal records but plenty of competition and meet experience for The Dalles High runners at last Saturday’s Nike Portland XC cross country meet in Portland.
Runners came from Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho for the annual meet at Blue Lake Park. There were 18 different races, giving teams many options. Some kept their varsity seven runners together and compiled team scores. Others entered runners based on ability. Some even did a combination of the two.
The Dalles’ top two boys runners, Juan Diego Contreras and Leo Lemann, competed in the elite Jim Danner Championship race. Contreras finished 18th in 15 minutes, 43 seconds, while Lemann was 70th (16:34).
The Riverhawks had two team finishes (of at least five runners), with a combination of varsity and JV runners competing in the boys and girls Division 3 races. The boys were ninth, led by Egan Ziegenhagen’s 25th place. The girls were 13th (out of 18 scoring teams) in the Division 3 race with 284 points. Alaina Cassady led the way for the Riverhawk girls with her 23rd-place finish in 21:29. Teammate Ruby Jaimes Mora was 57th in 22:56, and Fiona Dunlap was 72nd in 23:29.
There were 142 finishers in the Division 3 girls race and 134 finishers in the boys.
The Dalles will next compete in Saturday’s Champoeg Invitational at Champoeg State Park west of Butteville.
