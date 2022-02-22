Following their second straight win on Feb. 11 (51-45) over Gorge rival Hood River Valley, The Dalles High Riverhawks (2-7 league, 4-15 overall) girls basketball team dropped two straight, Intermountain Conference road games.
The Hawks lost, 61-14, to the No. 6-ranked Ridgeview Ravens (8-1 IMC, 16-6), who are atop the IMC standings with one game remaining. That game marked the fewest points scored by the Hawks this year and it was also the most points they allowed an opponent to score this season.
The Hawks then lost, 55-31, to the No. 18-ranked Pendleton High Buckaroos (5-4 IMC, 7-14) Feb. 18 at Pendleton High School. The Hawks were scheduled to conclude the season with their final game of the year Tuesday versus the No. 2-ranked Crook County High Cowgirls (7-2 IMC, 19-3) Tuesday in Prineville (result was after the printed edition deadline). That contest marked the final game of The Dalles High School careers of senior twin sisters Monica and Marisa Rojas.
