The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swimmers combined for nine top-five individual finishes and two event wins in the La Grande Invitational swim meet Jan. 14 in La Grande.
The Riverhawk girls squad was led by senior Lydia DiGennaro, who won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.96 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:05.05. Riverhawk junior Reta Rincon swam to a fourth- place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:33.87.
The Riverhawk boys squad was led by senior Michael Cole, who swam to runner-up finishes in the 50 free (23.11) and the 100 free (52.33). Cole trailed Zane Ricker (23.01) of La Grande by a touch in the 50 free.
The Dalles duo of junior Carter Randall and senior Skyler Coburn combined for three top-four finishes. Randall took second in the 100 butterfly (1:05.25) and fourth in the 200 free (2:13.25). Coburn was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.24) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:26.57).
The Dalles swimmers will compete in their next meet Jan. 21 at Molalla.
Commented