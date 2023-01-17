The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swimmers combined for nine top-five individual finishes and two event wins in the La Grande Invitational swim meet Jan. 14 in La Grande.

The Riverhawk girls squad was led by senior Lydia DiGennaro, who won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.96 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:05.05. Riverhawk junior Reta Rincon swam to a fourth- place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:33.87.