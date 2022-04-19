The Dalles’ track and field team continues to work its way into shape, despite some uncooperative un-spring-like weather.
The Dalles had five individual winners (two of them double winners) at Friday’s Canby Invitational, held under sunny skies – unlike the cold, snowy, winter-like weather that forced the cancellation of a mid-week home meet April 12. The Dalles athletes also produced 34 personal bests at the six-team meet.
The Riverhawk girls were a close second Kelso, 172.5 to 163; the Riverhawk boys scored 145.5 points for second compared to Kelso’s 206.
The Dalles Coach Garth Miller said the Riverhawk girls team’s camaraderie is one reason they’ve shown continual improvement this spring – despite competing in less-than-stellar weather. This past weekend, the young sprint crew from The Dalles took center stage. “Our group of sprinters continue to not only push each other, but encourage one another,” he said. “They are a fun group of girls.”
The Dalles went 1-2 in the girls 100 meters, as sophomores Madelyn Harrison and Amyrah Hill raced to personal bests of 13.5 and 13.6, respectively. They also teamed up to help the Riverhawks win the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Hill added a third place in the 200 in a PR 28.56. Lily Adams was fourth in the 200 (28.67) and Hannah Adams was seventh (PR 29.83). She also dipped under 20 seconds in the 100 hurdles with her 19.92-second fourth place.
Not to be outdone, The Dalles’ sprint efforts were balanced by frosh distance runner Alana Cassidy, who recorded personal bests in the 1500 (5:26.87, fifth) and the 800 (2:39.1, third). Distance teammates Caitlynne Wring and Ruby Jaimes Mora also added two personal bests apiece.
Cassidy’s 1500 time ranks her fifth in the IMC at the midway point of the season. The frosh is the top-ranked 3000 runner, with her best of 12:06.43.
Also running the The Dalles’ first-place short relay were junior Zoe Dunn and frosh Hannah Adams. Dunn had her usual busy day, placing second in the long jump at 17-1 and the triple jump at 34-2. Adams supplemented her day on the track with a 4-foot, 8-inch effort in the high jump, a personal best and the fourth highest mark in the IMC thus far.
“(Dunn) is consistently jumping in the 17-foot (long jump) range and is a point getter in the triple jump, as well,” Miller said. “She works hard to get better every meet and make her teammates better.”
The short relay’s time of 53.31 was just off the Riverhawks’ season best, and conference leading, 52.38.
On the boys side, senior Jaxon Pullen won the 100 and triple jump and ran a leg on The Dalles’ 4x100 relay, which finished third behind Canby and Evergreen. Pullen continued his consistency in the short sprint, clocking 11.35 seconds. His triple jump of 40-1 was three-quarters of an inch shy of his personal best. Miller said he wishes the Riverhawks could use Pullen in “six or seven events because he’s that gifted.”
“He continues to be a force for us in the sprints and the jumps,” the coach added.
Teammate Taylor Morehouse won the pole vault for the fifth time this spring – in as many tries. He cleared 14 feet for the third time this season (his PR of 14-10 coming April 9 at Sherwood). “He has been vaulting extremely well,” Miller said. “He’s been steadily improving and with better weather conditions I think will be a 15-plus vaulter.”
The Dalles’ other boys winner was quarter-miler Connor Blair, who raced a PR 54.84 in the one-lap race and ran a leg on the Riverhawk’s 4x400 relay, which was second. In between those events, Blair won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 46.67, essentially giving him the equivalent of three 400 races in one day.
“Connor was trying out the hurdles (Saturday),” Miller said, “and found a new event in addition to his 400 and 4x400 duties. Connor’s leadership and hard work is paying off.
The meet also produced numerous personal bests for the Riverhawks, who continue to train toward the Intermountain Conference district meet, May 13-14 in Prineville. Among those field event PRs were: sophomore Andre Niko’s 40-1.25, third-place, shot put; junior Michael Cole’s 5-4 high jump; and sophomore throwers Orlando Mora and Carter Randall, who tossed the discus 99-8 and 90-5, respectively.
On the track, The Dalles boys had PRs from Tristan Bass, who was third in the 200 in 24.14 and seventh in the 100 in 11.73; Alexander Nipko, who was fourth in the 800 in 2:19.0; and distance runner Leo Lehman, who lowered his best 1500 time to 4:22.23.
The Dalles is scheduled to compete Wednesday at Hood River against Pendleton and Class 1A schools Horizon Christian, Dufur, and Trout Lake. The Riverhawks will attend the 24-team Willamette Falls Invitational Saturday in Oregon City.
