The Dalles High Riverhawks girls soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to six games after winning two Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference match-ups last week.

The No. 8-ranked Riverhawks (2-0 TVC, 3-0-2 overall), guided by Coach Colby Tonn, won 8-0 over the struggling Crook County High Cowgirls (0-2 TVC, 0-5 overall) Sept. 20 at home in the opening contest of their 10-game league schedule. The Dalles followed with a 3-0 win over the Estacada High Rangers (0-1-1 TVC, 0-4-2 overall) Sept. 22 at Estacada High School.