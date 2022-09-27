The Dalles High Riverhawks girls soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to six games after winning two Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference match-ups last week.
The No. 8-ranked Riverhawks (2-0 TVC, 3-0-2 overall), guided by Coach Colby Tonn, won 8-0 over the struggling Crook County High Cowgirls (0-2 TVC, 0-5 overall) Sept. 20 at home in the opening contest of their 10-game league schedule. The Dalles followed with a 3-0 win over the Estacada High Rangers (0-1-1 TVC, 0-4-2 overall) Sept. 22 at Estacada High School.
“Everything is going well, and the team is working really hard and its showing on the field,” said Tonn. “Having two clean sheets (shutouts) in a row is what we’re really emphasizing by playing great team defense. Then we’re looking to attack quick and finish. In the last two games we’ve created about 40 shots, and we’ve allowed only five shots. When you have that kind of discrepancy in shots, then things are usually going to go well for your team.”
The six-game unbeaten streak overlaps the last two seasons. The Dalles had a 2-2 tie with the Hood River Valley High Eagles in its season finale last year on Nov. 28, 2021. The Riverhawks were seeking to extend their unbeaten streak to seven when they faced the Madras High White Buffaloes (0-1-1 TVC, 1-2-1 overall) Monday at home (result was after the printed edition deadline).
“We’re clamping down by playing aggressive defense and working to make good combos on offense,” said Tonn. “In the 11 goals we scored last week, nine of them were assisted. We like to see that so that it’s not just one player trying to do everything. We make passes to open up the defense and then we get good looks at the goal. We also emphasize to follow every shot because you never know what’s going to happen. You can often score a goal after getting a rebound of a missed shot.”
The Dalles plays the No. 4-ranked Gladstone High Gladiators (2-0 TVC, 5-1 overall) in its next contest at home Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., followed by a 4:30 p.m. match Thursday versus the Class 3A Corbett High Cardinals (2-1 Special District 1, 5-1 overall) at Corbett High School.
“We don’t know much about Gladstone other than we know they’re a good team every year,” said Tonn. “We know that they’re aggressive and they have some attacking threats. So, we need to emphasize playing good team defense and finishing our chances when we get them. We also have a tough game against a pretty good Corbett team, which will be our third game in four days.”
The Gladiators have the No. 1 ranked offense out of 32 Class 4A teams, averaging 5.33 goals scored per game.
The Riverhawks won 6-0 over Crook County last year and they had another offensive explosion versus the Cowgirls last week. The Dalles senior forward Lyris Voodre-Grover scored a career-high three goals – her first three this season - to help lead the Riverhawks’ offense.
Junior forward Amyrah Hill, junior midfielder Jazmine Delacruz, senior midfielder Natasha Muzechenko, junior midfielder Lindsey Vazquez and freshman midfielder Jaki Negrete also scored goals for The Dalles. Hill, junior midfielder Lilly Gabel, Muzechenko, Vazquez and sophomore defender Yadhira Cruz-Torres each had assists.
The eight goals were the most The Dalles has scored in a game this year. It also marks the most goals scored by the Riverhawks since 2010. Equally impressive was the team defense, as keeper Katlyne Sorensen didn’t have to make any saves.
Last Thursday at Estacada, Hill had a hat trick (three goals) to help lead the Riverhawks to a shutout for the third time this season. Hill, the Riverhawks’ leading scorer with eight goals, scored a goal off an assist from Vazquez, to give the Riverhawks a 1-0 halftime lead. Hill scored two more in the second half, with one in the 43rd minute from an assist by Delacruz and another in the 58th minute on an assist by Negrete. Sorensen had four saves.
The Riverhawks have overcome an unfortunate incident that happened at practice prior to the beginning of the season. Senior defender Nataly Carabantes, who is hoping to continue her soccer career in college, suffered a season-ending injury at practice on Aug. 24. Carabantes’ teammates have stepped up to fill in her loss defensively by allowed just three goals in five games.
“Nataly is a very good player with lots of great qualities and she put in so much work during the offseason with training,” said Tonn. “She can play anywhere on the back line and have a strong performance as a very quick defender in the middle or on the outside. She won’t be with us on the field this year, which was a difficult thing for us to adjust to.
“We’re working with her to try and find a place to continue playing soccer in college. I’ve been talking to some college coaches to let them know she wants continue her career.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.