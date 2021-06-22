South Wasco County won both its boys and girls first-round, state tournament games Monday in Eastern Oregon.
The Redside boys defeated Trinity Lutheran of Bend 68-49 in the first round at Baker City High School. South Wasco plays in Tuesday’s quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. at Powder Valley High School.
The South Wasco girls defeated North Douglas 52-48 in their tourney opener at Powder Valley High School. The Redsides advance to the quarterfinals and an 8 p.m. game Tuesday against top-ranked Crane at Baker City High.
The Dufur boys lost their first-round game 66-64 to Oregon City’s North Clackamas Christian School. The Rangers play in Tuesday’s consolation round against North Douglas at 5:15 at Powder Valley High.
Semifinals are Wednesday and the trophy games are Thursday.
