The Dalles High Riverhawks (0-1) faced the defending Class 5A softball state champion Pendleton High Buckaroos (3-1) in a Class 4A non-league season opening contest.

The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Lindy Macnab, played error-free defense, outhit Pendleton 8-5 and led 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Pendleton played like a state champion and responded with a three-run rally to capture a come-from-behind, 5-4, win over the Riverhawks March 17 at Sunridge Middle School in Pendleton.