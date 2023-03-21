The Dalles High Riverhawks (0-1) faced the defending Class 5A softball state champion Pendleton High Buckaroos (3-1) in a Class 4A non-league season opening contest.
The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Lindy Macnab, played error-free defense, outhit Pendleton 8-5 and led 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Pendleton played like a state champion and responded with a three-run rally to capture a come-from-behind, 5-4, win over the Riverhawks March 17 at Sunridge Middle School in Pendleton.
“This was a good starting point for the season and I felt like we played really well in our first contest and the girls looked really good,” Macnab said.
The two evenly matched squads were deadlocked 2-2 after four innings. The Dalles then gained momentum in the fifth to get the lead. A walk by senior Ella Smith (1-for-3, single), followed by a single from sophomore Zoe LeBreton and an intentional walk by sophomore Despina Seufalemua loaded the bases for The Dalles.
Freshman Madalynn Sagapolutele came through with a clutch, two-RBI single to left field, scoring Smith and LeBreton to give the Riverhawks a 4-2 lead. The Dalles then went into the seventh with a chance to get a season-opening win.
“Pendleton has a lot of grit, and being state champions last year, they were not willing to lose their home opener,” said Macnab. “It was just nice to see how well we competed against Pendleton.”
The Dalles senior pitcher Kennedy Abbas had an outstanding performance in the pitching circle with nine strikeouts. Seufalemua (solo home run), LeBreton (two singles, RBI) and Sagapolutele (1-for-3) led the offense.
“I feel really honored to have this group of girls handed to me to be their coach,” said Macnab, who is the Riverhawks’ third head coach in the past three years. “With the experience that they have and their knowledge of the game and their strong level of play, I really couldn’t feel more honored to coach them.”
The Dalles faced the Philomath/Alsea High Warriors (0-2) in a non-league road game Tuesday at Philomath High School (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Riverhawks play their home opener Wednesday at 5 p.m. versus the Yamhill-Carlton High Tigers (1-0) at 16th Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
“I’m really excited about playing our first home game,” said Macnab. “The Pendleton game was just a warm up for us.”
