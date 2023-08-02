The Columbia Gorge offers a variety of outdoor activities for people to enjoy throughout the summer. Many area residents participate in the family-oriented sport of motocross, where kids through seniors can compete at nearby facilities in Washougal, Sandy, and Portland.

Motocross keeps Gorge families on the move

Byren Sullivan, 9, riding his motorcycle at Washougal Motocross Park.

Hood River riders who enter motocross racing events often include the Sullivan family, White Salmon’s Rory Sullivan, Husum’s Tom Modrich and Erik Hasselbroek of The Dalles. Collin Sullivan, his brother, Matt, and his sons, Byren and Turner, recently entered one of the biggest races of the year — the July 20 Northwest Amateur Championships at Washougal Motocross Park. Riders raced their bikes on the densely forested, hillside dirt course of steep downhill sections, hairpin turns, jumps and bumpy straightaways.

Brothers Byren Sullivan, 9, and Turner Sullivan, 11.
Turner Sullivan, 11, riding his motorcycle at Washougal Motocross Park.
Washougal Motocross Park action.