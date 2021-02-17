Hood River Valley High School senior Emilio Castenada, now an Eagle, is soon to be one of the Wolves of Western Oregon University, as he signs his letter of intent for the school, where he will play football. His parents, Ricardo and Sheri Castenada, grandparents Lloyd and Colleen Jones, and his younger sister, Marina, were on hand for the cold and wind-blown event in the southeast entry courtyard of the campus. Emilio was introduced by athletic director Trent Kroll and his HRVHS coach, Caleb Sperry, and a couple dozen friends and teammates stayed around after their afternoon conditioning workout to congratulate him. Also present were his youth and high school coaches, including Jeremy Dyal, Troy Tactay, Devery Broddie, Justin Frazier, Eric Larsen, Dave Tallman, and Pete Hughes. Emilio chose WOU over several other potential schools, and while the family has no specific connection to the university, Ricardo Castaneda, a County Sheriff Deputy, did attend Oregon Police Academy, located next to the Monmouth campus.