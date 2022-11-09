Kegler's Corner

Chris Huff is the bowler of the week. Chris found Hood River’s friendly Orchard Lanes to his liking last week as he rolled a cool 651 three game series in the Industrial league to lead his Randy’s Painting team to a 17-8 win over Hood River Supply. His buddy and team sponsor Randy Nieto chipped in a nice 639 set in the match, but Chris was definitely the straw that stirred the drink on this night as he topped his average by 126 pins, the most by all bowlers in all leagues at Orchard Lanes last week. This was Chris’ first 600 series of the season, and he did it big, beating his previous high by 112 sticks.

Other highlights in the Industrial saw team MTS move into first place as they deflated Collins Aerospace 16-9. Steve Byers keyed the win with a timely 611 series. This is important because the Industrial league has just one week to go in its first round. Three teams are bunched at the top, separated by just one point: MTS with 131 points, Mid-Columbia Diesel with 130.5 points and Pat’s Pro Shop with 130 points. One of these teams will most likely prevail and take the first round. Here are their upcoming matches: MTS bowls Lustre Kings, Mid-Columbia Diesel bowls Hood River Supply and Pat’s Pro Shop bowls Kingpinz. Are there any clearcut advantages? Sure, Pat’s Pro Shop is a powerful trio that has a 599-team average, just one pin shy of 200 per man. That’s pretty darn good, the best in the league. They are definitely a formidable crew. But the handicap system built into the league format is the great equalizer, isn’t it? The Pro Shop boys will have to give 111 pins per game to their opponents. That’s a tall order to overcome, but MTS has to give a whopping 144 pins per game to their opponents while Mid-Columbia Diesel just has to give 66 pins per game to their opponents.