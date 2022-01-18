The Dalles High Riverhawks and the Hood River Valley High Eagles ski teams competed in their first Mt. Hood League (MHL) slalom race Jan. 14 at Mt. Hood Meadows and seven skiers notched top-10 finishes.
The runner-up Hawks’ boys team was led by the sophomore trio of Cooper Klindt, Grey Roetcisoender and Henry Perez. Klindt, a 2021 Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing (OISRA) state championship qualifier, glided down the slopes of Mount Hood with a combined two-run time of 1:22.17 to take fifth place.
HRV’s Thorsen Welch took fourth place with his combined two run time of 1:16.08. Eagle skiers John Olsen and Caiden Titus also competed in the event, but they were not ranked among the top 30 skiers in the race.
Roetcisoender, who was also a 2021 OISRA state qualifier, followed his teammate closely behind in sixth place with his combined two-run time of 1:24.71. Perez took eighth in 1:29.02. Juniors Paul Kelly (16th), Bucky Wilkonson (18th) and Joe Codding (28th) also competed in the race. The Hawk skiers took second place in team scoring with 14 points in the eight-team event, behind Sandy (16 points).
The Hawks’ girls squad was led by the junior trio of 2021 state qualifier Lucy Booth, Fiona Dunlop and Ella Smith. Booth zoomed down the slopes with a combined two-run time of 1:26.78 to take fourth place. Smith timed in at 1:34.48 for ninth place and Dunlop’s combined two-run time was 1:47.31 and earned her a 10th-place finish.
Hood River skier Delia Skakel recorded a combined two-run time of 1:56.63 to take 26th place.
The Hawks took third place in team scoring with six points in the eight-team event, trailing the runner-up Sandy High Pioneers with eight points and the first place St. Mary’s Academy Blues with 10 points.
The Dalles and Hood River Valley will compete in the next MHL race Jan. 22 on the Giant Slalom Middle Fork Course at Mt. Hood Meadows.
