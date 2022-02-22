The Dalles junior Lydia DiGennaro finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle to lead Riverhawks’ finishers at the OSAA Class 5A state swimming meet Friday in Beaverton.
Friday’s meet was held at Tualatin Hills Aquatics Center where DiGennaro gave the Riverhawks their only team points. She scored three points with her time of 25.32 seconds. The versatile junior didn’t have much time to rest, returning to the pool a short time later to swim to eighth place in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.3.
DiGennaro was also part of The Dalles’ 200 medley relay, which improved on its seed time by finishing a non-scoring eighth in 2:01.60. That was nearly two seconds faster than the team of Kendall Webber, Hannah Haight, DiGennaro and Kennedy Abbas swam at district, where they finished second. Later in the meet, the 200 free relay squad comprised of the same members was disqualified for an early takeoff.
The Dalles boys were led by junior Michael Cole, who was ninth in the 50 free in 23.34 seconds. Cole also swam on two Riverhawks relays: the all-underclassmen 400-free team of Carter Randall, Skyler Coburn, Wesley Parker and Cole raced to eighth in 3:41.85. The Riverhawks edged Gorge rival HRV in that race by less than a second. Earlier in the meet, those four swimmers comprised The Dalles’ 200-free relay squad, which placed ninth in 1:38.44. Both Riverhawks’ relay times were season bests.
