Columbia High’s young football team will have one more chance this season to earn a win, when Fort Vancouver comes to White Salmon on Friday in a Trico League game.

The 7 p.m. kickoff will be the final one for four Bruin seniors. Columbia (0-7 overall, 0-4 Trico League) last played Oct. 14, as a power outage threatened and eventually caused the cancellation of the Bruins’ scheduled matchup last week against La Center. (Power woes caused the nearby contest in Lyle — vs. Dufur — to be stopped in the third quarter and finished Saturday morning.)