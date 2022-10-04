Columbia High won the girls and boys races at a three-team Trico League cross country meet Sept. 28 at Strawberry Island near North Bonneville.
The Bruin girls scored 18 points to beat Stevenson and King’s Way Christian (which did not field a complete girls team). Columbia’s boys scored 19 for the comfortable win over King’s Way (46) and host Stevenson (65).
Senior Camden Uffelman won the boys 5,000-meter race on the hilly Strawberry Island course in 18 minutes, 31 seconds. Uffelman led a 1-2-3 Bruin sweep, as sophomore teammates Noah Slayton and Garrett Kock were second and third in 19:15 and 19:39, respectively.
Senior Ella Zimmerman won the girls race for Columbia, covering the 5,000 meters in 22:26. Junior Leah Swanson was third and sophomore Raina McAllister fourth for the Bruins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.