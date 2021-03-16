Sophomore Camden Uffelman’s seventh-place finish led Columbia High to fourth in the Trico League cross country championships Saturday in White Salmon.
Uffelman ran the three-mile course in 18 minutes, 37 seconds. The Bruins scored 76 team points; La Center won the boys team title.
Ella Zimmerman was Columbia’s top girls finisher in tenth place in 21:47. The Bruins did not field a complete girls team. Seton Catholic won the girls race, with the top six finishers.
Trico schools will compete in the District 4 meet Friday afternoon at the Harmony Sports Complex in Vancouver.
