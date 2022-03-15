Columbia High boys soccer Coach Daniel Mangum welcomed a large turnout of players this spring, allowing the Bruin program to have varsity and junior varsity teams.
“I believe our players are thankful they are no longer practicing in masks like they were last year,” Mangum said. “Our team turnout and expectations are much higher this year as we’ve had a competitive tryout period and guys are eager to get back on the field.”
The Bruin program includes 32 school players and an additional six eighth graders to help round out the JV program. “This is the first year in three years that we’ve had enough players to field two teams.”
Mangum said team expectations are “to improve upon last year and make a run at districts and hopefully state. We have a highly motivated group that is really looking forward to playing a full season this year.”
Some key returning players for the Bruins are seniors Lebron Munoz (midfielder), Osvaldo Guerrero (defender), and junior Angel Michel (defender). “Our returning senior goalkeeper, Oscar Robles Nunes, will also play a critical role this season as he has returned with some incredible confidence and refined skills,” Mangum said. “With an influx of new and returning players, the competition for starting positions is still undecided.”
Mangum said some of the Bruins’ key newcomers are a trio of freshman: Damian Sanchez, Ulices Huerta, and Alex Baldwin. “While they’ll take some time to settle into the more physical play of high school soccer, I have no doubt that the league will take notice of these three.”
The district outlook is unknown, in part because of the 2020 cancelled season followed by last year’s abbreviated season.
“I think it will be incredibly hard to predict which teams will lead the (Trico) pack,” Mangum said. “Seton Catholic dominated last season and have a very strong senior. I think a lot of the programs have some renewed interest and may be fielding completely different teams than last season.
“We also recently found out that Castle Rock and Columbia Adventist do not have a boys soccer program this year which will tighten up the conference and make the games a lot more competitive.”
Columbia jumps with both feet into the 2022 season, with a scheduled opener March 15 at Centralia followed by a Thursday match at La Center.
Commented