The Columbia High Bruins won their first ever WIAA Class 1A Trico League Championship after a 12-2 home win over the King’s Way Christian High Knights on May 2.

The No. 5-ranked Bruins (11-0 league, 15-0 overall) won the first matchup of a doubleheader 7-0 for a sweep of the Knights (6-3 league, 6-5 overall) to clinch the league title. Freshman hurler McKynzi Guinn scattered seven hits and struck out five to help lead the Bruins to the Game 1 win.