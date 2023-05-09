The Columbia High Bruins won their first ever WIAA Class 1A Trico League Championship after a 12-2 home win over the King’s Way Christian High Knights on May 2.
The No. 5-ranked Bruins (11-0 league, 15-0 overall) won the first matchup of a doubleheader 7-0 for a sweep of the Knights (6-3 league, 6-5 overall) to clinch the league title. Freshman hurler McKynzi Guinn scattered seven hits and struck out five to help lead the Bruins to the Game 1 win.
The Bruins scored a run in the second inning and two in the third for a 3-0 advantage. Following two scoreless frames, the Bruins took control of the contest with a four-run sixth inning. Ella Reed, Teagan Blankenship (1-for-4, RBI) and Guinn (two RBI) each drove in runs.
The Bruins had 11 hits and they were led offensively by Sydney Aman (3-for-3), Halle Kock (2-for-4) and Reed (2-for-3, two RBI). The Bruin infielders and outfielders played error-free defense to get the shutout, which was Columbia’s fourth this year.
In Game 2, the Bruins had a five-run fourth inning to take control. Whitney Gross (RBI, walk), Blankenship (1-for-4, two RBI), Bryan (1-for-3, RBI), Barnes (2-for-4, two RBI) and Aman (2-for-4, RBI) all drove in runs in the Bruins’ rally. Sophomore pitcher Josie Dickey helped lead the error-free defense, as she allowed nine hits and struck out eight in the six-inning contest, which concluded early via the Mercy Rule.
Led by Reed (3-for-4), Aman (2-for-4, RBI), Barnes (2-for-4, two RBI), Kock (2-for-4, two RBI) and Dickey (2-for-2), the Bruin offense produced 14 hits. The Bruins ran wild on the basepaths, led by Reed (two steals), with 10 stolen bases.
The Bruins then notched their 15th-straight victory with a 19-3 nonleague home win over the Class 3A Mountain View High Thunder (2-14) on May 4.
Trailing 2-1 after the first inning, Columbia had a 14-run, second-inning offensive explosion to take control of the game. Reed (4-for-4, four RBI) hit a two-RBI single, Kock (3-for-3, five RBI) smacked a three-RBI double, and Gross (1-for-1, walk) hit a two-RBI single to help fuel the offense. The contest ended early after five innings via the Mercy Rule.
Pitchers Guinn, Dickey and Kock combined in the pitching circle for two strikeouts, three walks and six hits allowed to help lead the Bruins’ error-free defense. The Bruins had 21 hits.
The Bruins have five games in four days this week, starting with Tuesday’s home doubleheader against the La Center High Wildcats (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Bruins then meet King’s Way in a 3:30 p.m. contest Wednesday in Vancouver, followed by a 4:30 p.m. non-league road game Thursday against the Camas High Papermakers (3-14). The Bruins then play the Wildcats (4-3 league, 4-6 overall) again Friday at La Center High School in the regular season finale for both teams.
