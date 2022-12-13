After winning their first game in four years in a 53-31 game against the Corbett Cardinals Dec. 1, the Columbia High Bruins had hoped to get another victory in their last game Dec. 7 at home against the Elma Eagles (3-1).

The Bruins (1-1), guided by first-year Coach John Hallead, had a strong effort against the Eagles and trailed 15-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles then outscored the Bruins 14-5 in the second quarter to take a 29-15 halftime lead. Columbia’s 12 first half turnovers were the main reason the Bruins fell behind. The two teams each scored 35 points in the second half as Elma won 64-50.