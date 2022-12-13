After winning their first game in four years in a 53-31 game against the Corbett Cardinals Dec. 1, the Columbia High Bruins had hoped to get another victory in their last game Dec. 7 at home against the Elma Eagles (3-1).
The Bruins (1-1), guided by first-year Coach John Hallead, had a strong effort against the Eagles and trailed 15-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles then outscored the Bruins 14-5 in the second quarter to take a 29-15 halftime lead. Columbia’s 12 first half turnovers were the main reason the Bruins fell behind. The two teams each scored 35 points in the second half as Elma won 64-50.
“Give Elma credit for playing extremely physical and with a lot of energy,” said Hallead. “We did not match that in the first half and the halftime score reflected it. Our win over Corbett was a big win for our program, because it was our first win since Dec. 23, 2018. I think we have some excitement back for basketball. The kids in all of our levels in White Salmon from middle school through high school are real excited about the potential here for our basketball teams the next few years.”
The Bruins had seven players in the scoring column, led by seniors Spencer Karlson (13 points) and center Porter Haskell (11 points). Senior Bryson Sauter and freshman Mason Hamilton both scored seven points.
In the breakthrough win versus Corbett on Dec. 1, Karlson (10 points), Dylan Nortz (10 points) and Haskell (nine points) led the Bruins’ offense. Columbia forced 20 Corbett turnovers. Osvaldo Orozco, Nortz and Armando Celaya combined for 10 steals against Corbett.
Columbia had four games canceled recently because of winter weather conditions in the Gorge. The Bruins were hoping to get another win versus Corbett (0-2) when the two teams played again Monday at Corbett High School (result was after the printed edition deadline).
Columbia’s next game is Wednesday on the road at 7 p.m. versus the Montesano Bulldogs (0-3), followed by Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against the Hudson’s Bay Eagles at 7 p.m. in White Salmon.
