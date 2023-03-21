The Columbia High Bruins baseball team had a rough start to its WIAA Class 1A season, losing their first two games.
In their season opener March 14, the Bruins lost on the road, 10-9, to the Goldendale High Timberwolves (5-1) at Goldendale High School. The Bruins (0-2) followed that with an, 11-1, loss March 17 at the Montesano High Bulldogs (3-0).
Columbia was hoping to get its first win in a non-league contest Tuesday, March 21 versus the Riverside High Pirates (0-2) in Boardman (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Bruins play Friday in their home opener versus Montesano at 6 p.m. at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
In their season opener versus Goldendale, of the smaller Class 2B level, the Bruins had just four hits. Senior Porter Haskell (1-for-2, two RBI), sophomore Ben Borton (1-for-3, RBI), junior Wesley White (1-for-4, two RBI) and sophomore Sawyer Muehlbauer (1-for-4, RBI) led the Bruins’ offense.
The Bruins, guided by second-year Coach Mike Muehlbauer, struggled offensively and defensively in the contest versus Montesano, which was shortened to six innings via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
“They (Bulldogs) are a high-quality team, they had some decent hits and they really hit the ball pretty well,” said Coach Muehlbauer. “We had some walks, some hit batters and some errors and those type of things really hurt us a lot. It wasn’t really as ugly of a game as it sounds like, but they’re just a very good team.”
Columbia sophomore pitcher Kai Brasuell started on the mound, and he allowed four runs in the first inning. In the second, Brasuell was relieved by junior Christian Guinn, who had a spectacular effort. Guinn had a five-pitch second inning as Columbia infielders made solid defensive plays while getting two consecutive groundouts, followed by a popup flyout. The Bruins held the Bulldogs scoreless and trailed 4-0 after two frames.
Guinn pitched two and two-third innings and allowed four earned runs. White pitched the last two and one-third innings. The Bruins had one hit, which was a single by Sawyer Muehlbauer.
