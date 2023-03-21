CVM_6914.JPG

At right, Columbia junior Wesley White  slings a pitch to the Goldendale batter on March 14.

 Chelsea Marr photo

The Columbia High Bruins baseball team had a rough start to its WIAA Class 1A season, losing their first two games.

In their season opener March 14, the Bruins lost on the road, 10-9, to the Goldendale High Timberwolves (5-1) at Goldendale High School. The Bruins (0-2) followed that with an, 11-1, loss March 17 at the Montesano High Bulldogs (3-0).