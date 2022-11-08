CHS GROUP 10-12 Tri County Home meet Group DSC_3246.JPG

Above is the Columbia High School Bruins cross country teams at the WIAA state meet in Pasco. Last week, the Bruin girls took first place at the District meet.

 Contributed photo

The Columbia High School girls cross country team capped its district championship season by competing at last weekend’s WIAA state meet in Pasco, Wash.

The Bruins finished 16th out of 16 Class 1A teams at state, held at the Sun Willows Golf Course. Columbia, which won its first girls District IV team title two weeks ago, scored 295 points at state.