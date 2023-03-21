The Columbia High Bruins softball team had a fantastic start to the season by sweeping a non-league doubleheader over the Goldendale High Timberwolves, 23-4 and 17-0, March 14 at Goldendale High School.
The Class 1A Bruins (2-0) dominated both contests against the Timberwolves (0-4), of the smaller WIAA Class 2B level.
In the first game, freshman McKynzi Guinn pitched four innings of the contest, which was shortened via the 10-run Mercy Rule. Guinn struck out five and allowed two hits. The hot-hitting Bruins were on fire offensively with 14 hits. Senior Maggie Bryan (two triples, six RBI) led the Bruin offense, followed by Teagan Blankenship, Halle Kock and Madison Russum, who each had multiple hits.
Sophomore hurler Josie Dickey threw a complete game — four-innings — shutout in game two, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts. The Bruins took control of the game with an eight-run second inning, led by senior Macee Barnes (3-for-4, five RBI), Ella Reed, Bryan and Kock.
The Bruins played the Class 3A Riverside High Pirates (1-1) Tuesday in Boardman (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Bruins play their home opener Friday in a 4 p.m. non-league contest against the Washougal High Panthers at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
The Bruins have had to make a major adjustment this year because they’re without their best player from last season, senior Sydney Aman. Aman suffered a leg injury (ACL tear) in the final game of the Bruins’ basketball season. Aman is recuperating from the injury, but she is unable to play softball this year.
“We have some big shoes to fill, but we’re adjusting to losing Sydney, who was our offensive player of the year and team leader a year ago,” said assistant Coach Jesse Bryan. “She was a powerhouse in the batter’s box and an incredible shortstop who was a big part of the glue that held our team together and helped us have a successful season last year (20-4 record). Lucky for us, Sydney is still helping us out and she has taken our freshman shortstop (Kock) under her wing, and she’s been great about supporting her and the entire team.”
