The Columbia High Bruins softball team had a fantastic start to the season by sweeping a non-league doubleheader over the Goldendale High Timberwolves, 23-4 and 17-0, March 14 at Goldendale High School.

The Class 1A Bruins (2-0) dominated both contests against the Timberwolves (0-4), of the smaller WIAA Class 2B level.