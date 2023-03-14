Hitter 7 Sydney Aman--DSC_6796.JPG

Columbia Bruin senior Sydney Aman takes a swing during a softball game last season. This year Aman and the Bruins are expected to be a contender in the WIAA state playoffs.

 CGN photo/file

The Columbia High Bruins softball team had spectacular season a year ago and with nearly everyone returning this year, they’ll appear to be a top contender again in the WIAA Class 1A division.

Columbia was 12-2 in the Trico League in 2022 and finished 20-4 overall. The Bruins had a 2-2 postseason record in district and regional competition and fell one win short of qualifying for the state playoffs. In its final game last season, Columbia lost 5-2 to the Trico League Champion Castle Rock High Rockets in a regional playoff contest that guaranteed the winner a state playoff berth. Columbia took second place in the five-team Trico League standings behind Castle Rock (14-0).