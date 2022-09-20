More than 60 high school cross country teams, including runners from Columbia High, are scheduled to compete this weekend in one of the more unique meets in the Northwest.
Bruin runners to take on Three Course Challenge
- Staff report Columbia Gorge News
-
- Updated
- Branch Operations Specialist at Oregon Food Bank
- SKAMANIA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ARE
- LEGAL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT I
- MECHANIC Klickitat PUD Goldendale
- DETENTION SUPERVISOR NORCOR Juvenile
- SKAMANIA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ARE
- Water / Wastewater Utility Assistant
- BIGGS AUTO AUCTION Tuesday
- CITY OF WHITE SALMON
- Klickitat PUD- Customer Service Representative- Goldendale Office
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Death notices and service announcements: Sept. 14, 2022
- MCF&R hires first female EMT
- Shooting suspect arrested near Goldendale
- Obituary: Peter Macnab
- Death notices and service announcements: Sept. 21, 2022
- Obituary: Verna Dale Comini
- College celebrates skill center, residence hall
- Obituary: Gwen Hughes
- Police reports: Sept. 14, 2022
- Obituary: Rachel Derryberry
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- School year off to ‘normal’ start
- MCMC’s Great ‘N Small turns 40
- Problem tree gets a lifeline
- Negotiations continue between nurses, Providence
- TD rebounds from boys soccer loss to Hood River
- Visiting Ravens topple HRV 2-0 in girls soccer
- Bruins close out pre-league volleyball slate on Thursday
- TD girls soccer team still unbeaten
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.