Columbia High’s first-ever appearance in the WIAA Class 1A softball state tournament ended with a, 13-0, first-round loss to Lynden Christian on May 25 at Columbia Playfield in Richland, Wash.
The Trico League Champion and No. 8-ranked Bruins, guided conference coach-of-the-year Michelle Kock and assistant Jesse Bryan, finished with a 22-3 record.
“We played a very beatable team in Lynden Christian (16-12), but we were unable to get the bats going and the outcome showed that,” said Bryan.
The 10th-ranked Lyncs scored two runs in the top of the fourth to take a 2-0 advantage and added 11 runs in the sixth inning, when the game ended via the Mercy Rule.
“We have very young pitchers, and we knew that when we played tougher teams with good pitching, we might struggle,” said Bryan. “It wasn’t because we couldn’t hit that style of pitching, but it was because we had no chance to see it all year.”
The Lyncs outhit the Bruins 12-7. Columbia was led offensively by Teagan Blankenship (2-for-3), Ella Reed (2-for-3), Halle Kock (1-for-3), Maggie Bryan (1-for-3) and Macee Barnes (1-for-3). The Bruin pitching trio of freshman McKynzi Guinn, sophomore Josie Dickey and Kock combined in the circle for six walks, one strikeout and six earned runs.
The Bruins compiled a 15-0 regular season record and won the school’s first Trico title. The state playoff game also marked the conclusion of the career of seniors Sophia Acosta, Sydney Aman, Ella Reed, Teagan Blankenship, Macee Barnes, and Maggie Bryan.
“These seniors only got two years of high school softball due to not having a team before last year,” said Bryan. “They proved to be dominant throughout the last two seasons. We were unbeaten at home, and we had a 40-5 record the last two years with our seniors leading the pack. Macee proved to be an offensive force in the batter’s box and in center field playing defense. Sophia is the most spirited and positive player I have ever seen, and she had a .356 batting average.”
The Bruins had nine players earn all-league awards, highlighted by Maggie Bryan, who won the conference MVP. Dickey, a sophomore, earned a first-team pitcher all league award. Aman was selected first team as an infielder, and Acosta and Barnes earned first team in the outfield. Kock earned a second team infielder all league award. Freshman Whitney Gross and Guinn both earned honorable mention awards.
“Maggie exemplified leadership characteristics and grit as our catcher,” said Coach Bryan (Maggie’s dad). “Sydney played the entire season at first base with a torn ACL, and she still managed to hit .462. Teagan showed that she is more of an athlete than anyone imagined, while playing the last few games with stitches in her arm from a cleat cut. Ella is hands down one of the best third basemen that anyone has had the privilege to watch. I’ve coached the seniors since they were 8 years old and it’s an experience that I will never forget. … All six of these girls will go on to do great things in life.”
The Bruins return seven players from their league championship squad along with a strong incoming group of freshmen.
Commented