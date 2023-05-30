Columbia High’s first-ever appearance in the WIAA Class 1A softball state tournament ended with a, 13-0, first-round loss to Lynden Christian on May 25 at Columbia Playfield in Richland, Wash.

The Trico League Champion and No. 8-ranked Bruins, guided conference coach-of-the-year Michelle Kock and assistant Jesse Bryan, finished with a 22-3 record.