The Dalles High Riverhawks football team had an absolutely fantastic start to its season as it won, 46-6, over the Parkrose High Broncos (0-1) Sept. 2 at Sid White Field at the Wahtonka campus.

The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Mark Schilling, played well from start-to-finish. “It was a great night, and we came out and did a lot of things that we wanted to do,” said Schilling. “We wanted to play better defense, which we did, and we held them (Broncos) to three yards of total offense in the first half.