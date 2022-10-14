Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
The South Wasco County High Redsides, guided by Coach Susie Miles, won their 10th consecutive Class 1A Big Sky League volleyball match, 3-0, over the Dufur High Rangers (5-5 league, 5-9 overall) Oct. 4 at Dufur High School.
South Wasco clinched its second straight Big Sky West Division Championship with the win.
“I was really proud of the Lady Redsides for how well they played at Dufur,” said Miles. “What a fun win it was for us during the Homecoming week.”
The Redsides played a nonleague contest Monday against the Class 2A No. 5 ranked Stanfield High Tigers (5-1 Blue Mountain Conference, 9-4 overall) at Stanfield High School (result was after the printed edition deadline).
The No. 14-ranked Big Sky West Division leading Redsides (10-0 league, 17-5 overall) will try to maintain their perfect record while seeking their 11th straight league win when they play their final regular season home game versus the Horizon Christian High Hawks (0-10 league, 0-18 overall) on Senior Night Thursday at 5 p.m. at South Wasco County High School in Maupin.
South Wasco concludes the regular season with a dual match Saturday at Wheeler High School in Fossil. The Redsides play the Sherman County High Huskies (8-2 league, 14-3 overall) in the first game, followed by a matchup versus the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (6-3 league, 9-7 overall).
The first round of the Big Sky District playoffs are on Oct. 19, followed by semifinals and finals Oct. 22 at The Dalles High School. The top-three teams from the Big Sky East and West Division will compete in the playoffs.
Sherman wins three in a row
The No. 21 ranked Huskies extended their win streak to three in a row following a 3-0 victory over the Eagles Oct. 6 at Mitchell High School. The Huskies also won 3-0 over the Bickleton High Pirates (2-8 league, 2-10 overall) Oct. 4 at home.
The Huskies conclude the regular season with a dual match Saturday at Wheeler High School. The Huskies are in second place in the Big Sky East Division, behind the first place No. 17 ranked Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (8-2 league, 15-4 overall).
Dufur is in third place in West
Following a 3-1 road win over Horizon Christian Oct. 6 in Hood River, Dufur is in third place in the Big Sky West standings. The Rangers play their next contest Thursday at 5 p.m. against the Glenwood/Klickitat High Eagles (7-3 league, 12-6 overall) at Klickitat High School. Dufur concludes the regular season in a dual match Saturday at Lyle High School. Dufur plays Bickleton at 11 a.m., followed by a match versus the Condon High Blue Devils (2-7 league, 3-12 overall).
Horizon’s 3-1 loss to Dufur was marked the second time the improving Hawks have won a set in a match this season. First-year Coach Chelsea Cox had Horizon playing well at the outset, winning 25-22. Horizon concludes its season with noon home game Saturday against Ione/Arlington.
Klickwood won its last match 3-1 over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (1-9 league, 2-11 overall) Oct. 6 at Lyle High School. Klickwood concludes its regular season with a dual match Saturday at Wheeler High School. Klickwood plays Sherman in its first match, followed by a contest against Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler.
Lyle/Wishram concludes the regular season with a dual home match Saturday. Lyle/Wishram plays Condon at 10 a.m., followed by a match versus Bickleton.
Commented