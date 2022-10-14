Ione/Arlington Cardinals versus Sherman County Huskies

Sherman senior Morgan Geary celebrates a point earlier this season. With three games remaining, the No. 21 ranked Huskies look to close out their regular season on a positive note.

The South Wasco County High Redsides, guided by Coach Susie Miles, won their 10th consecutive Class 1A Big Sky League volleyball match, 3-0, over the Dufur High Rangers (5-5 league, 5-9 overall) Oct. 4 at Dufur High School.

South Wasco clinched its second straight Big Sky West Division Championship with the win.