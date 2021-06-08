The South Wasco County High Redsides boys basketball team remained undefeated after winning its fifth straight game 68-59 over the Dufur High Rangers Friday at South Wasco High in Maupin.
The win over Dufur (4-1) followed two double-digit road wins last week. The Redsides, guided by Coach Jim Hull, won 64-47 over the Culver Bulldogs (0-5) May 31 and 61-27 versus the Echo Cougars (1-3) June 1.
“We played very well (against Dufur), we really did, and this was a big win,” said Hull. “We had huge games from Oscar Thomas and Garrett Olson. Brock LeFaver only scored six, but he had five blocked shots and everybody else just kind of filled their roles the rest of the game, so that was good to see. I think we have a chance to win all our games and go undefeated. It’s going to be a little tougher without Brock though, since he’s on a family vacation now and he won’t be able to play for the remainder of the season. It was terrible week in Maupin with the hot weather, because our gym is way too hot since there isn’t any air conditioning in it.”
Dufur also had momentum coming into the matchup with a four-game win streak, including a 73-48 win over Sherman High on June 2.
“We controlled the game from the very beginning, and we built an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter,” said Hull. “At one point in the third quarter, Oscar scored 11 straight points for us. Dufur is a very good team and Dufur did what good teams do, and they made a nice comeback.”
The Redsides will play four games in six days, beginning with their next contest Wednesday on the road against the Trout Lake Mustangs (0-4) at 7:30 p.m. South Wasco meets the Lyle/Wishram Cougars (1-3) at Lyle High School at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Resides have a rematch with Dufur on June 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Dufur High, followed by their season finale at home June 14 at 4:30 p.m. against the Country Christian Cougars (3-5) of Molalla.
Thomas (27 points) and Olson (26 points, 14 rebounds) combined to score 53 points to help lead the Redsides to the win. The Redsides led 18-15 after the first quarter and 28-19 at halftime.
Dufur’s senior duo of Cooper Bales (13 points) and Jacob Peters (14 points) led the Rangers in scoring. South Wasco junior Brock LaFaver had six points and 11 rebounds.
The Rangers faced the Horizon Christian High Hawks (2-4) June 8 (results came after the printed edition deadline) and their next game is Wednesday at home at 7:30 p.m. versus the Damascus Christian Eagles (5-0).
Horizon snapped a three-game losing streak with a 55-33 win at home June 1 over the Mitchell/Spray Loggers (1-3). The Hawks were looking for two straight wins Monday when they played the Trout Lake Mustangs (0-4) (results came after the printed edition deadline).
