SIP Taxes
Estimated property taxes on $50 million, year 1, by taxing districts. This represents property taxes assessed, and does not include the community service fee or locally negotiated components of the SIP agreement.
Total: $909,010
Wasco County: $197,905
Port of The Dalles: $9,345
Northern Wasco County Parks & Recreation: $31,630
Wasco County/The Dalles Library: $31,650
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue: $97,755
Wasco County Soil & Water Conservation District: $11,640
4-H and OSU Extension: $11,640
City of The Dalles: $140,345
Urban Renewal District: $60,240
School District 21: $243,835
Columbia Gorge Community College: $12,580
Education Services District: $21,775
Bonds (CGCC, MCF&R, Parks & Rec): $38,670
