SIP Taxes

Estimated property taxes on $50 million, year 1, by taxing districts. This represents property taxes assessed, and does not include the community service fee or locally negotiated components of the SIP agreement.

Total: $909,010

Wasco County: $197,905

Port of The Dalles: $9,345

Northern Wasco County Parks & Recreation: $31,630

Wasco County/The Dalles Library: $31,650

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue: $97,755

Wasco County Soil & Water Conservation District: $11,640

4-H and OSU Extension: $11,640

City of The Dalles: $140,345

Urban Renewal District: $60,240

School District 21: $243,835

Columbia Gorge Community College: $12,580

Education Services District: $21,775

Bonds (CGCC, MCF&R, Parks & Rec): $38,670