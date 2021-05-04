Sara Marsden
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Hood River County Library District board?
I have held the position for one term, and I feel like the current board works well together. We have set some goals that I’d like to see realized.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I am an RN, working for Heart of Hospice and I live in Hood River.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
We are working to improve access for some of the communities that can’t easily get to one of the branches. The new bookmobile will help with that goal. And the upkeep of an older historic building has its challenges. We have tried to be proactive in making decisions that stay within budget, but that have long term benefits for the preservation of this landmark of our community.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
Similar to my top priority, improving access with community outreach will allow more people to use library services.
