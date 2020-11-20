After consulting with North Central Public Health District and the Govenor’s office, The Dalles Chamber announce Wednesday that they we will be having the Reverse Starlight Parade Nov. 27, 6 to 8 p.m., downtown The Dalles.
Floats will be parked downtown, and parade goers can view them from their vehicle.
Parade entries must be in by Friday, Nov. 20. This year, the Chamber has waived all entry fees. (If you have already submitted your parade application and fee we will be refunding your money.)
“The goal of the Reverse Starlight Parade is to spread some Christmas cheer and kick off the holiday season,” said Chamber CEO Lisa Farquharson. “So get your parade applications in and join in the fun. Just visit thedalleschamber.com to get your application and all the details.
“We can’t wait to see you there!”
Commented