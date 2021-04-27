Rebecca Thistlethwaite - North Wasco County School District #21 — Zone 1
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the North Wasco County School District #21 board?
I was first appointed to the Zone 1 seat after the previous director resigned. I had just finished my term on the Mosier Community School board and was encouraged to apply for this position to not only represent Mosier but also the needs of the MCS charter school. Once I was seated on the D21 board, I recognized the need to strengthen relationships with the Mosier community and build bridges and understanding. I also witnessed the enormous progress that the district had made in the last 5 or so years and I wanted to contribute towards that positive momentum. We have a really great team of thoughtful, respectful people on the school board and I want to continue to be a part of that. There is more work to be done.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
My career has largely centered around agriculture, fundraising, and leadership positions. I have worked for Oregon State University for almost 5 years as an Extension Specialist helping small-scale meat producers and meat processors solve problems. I also am a health coach on the side and do farm business consulting too. I have two children (one at TDHS and one who will attend MCS this fall) and have called Mosier home since 2012. I love the Gorge and in my off time you will find me trail running, hiking, mtn. biking, skiing, gardening, and playing with my kids.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
-Onboarding the new superintendent and making her feel welcome so she can excel at her job and provide excellent leadership
-Participating in long-range facility planning and determining course of action for school renovation and replacement
-Creating sustainable support for our charter schools
-Improving equity planning and implementation for our district so that all students feel included, have opportunities, and we continue to shrink the achievement gap while boosting student achievement overall
-Listen to community voices and seek out those that are generally not heard from or feel excluded
-Be an informed and respectful member of the school board, abide by board policy with fidelity
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
In my estimation, the top priorities for the district are:
-Closing the student achievement gaps (which includes improving attendance and graduation rates, especially for disadvantaged communities)
-Addressing the woeful conditions of our facilities through a successful bond campaign
-Attracting, training, and retaining the very best staff
-Improving communication and outreach to parents and the wider community
