(Subject to change)
Baseball
March 31, Goldendale at Columbia
April 2, King’s Way at Columbia (DH)
Cross Country
March 31, Redmond at The Dalles; Crook County at Hood River
April 7, IMC District Meet, Sorosis Park
Football
April 1, Mitchell/Spray at Sherman
April 2, The Dalles at Hood River; Joseph at South Wasco County
April 3, Adrian at Dufur
Boys Soccer
March 30, Pendleton at Hood River; The Dalles at Redmond
March 31, King’s Way at Columbia
April 1, Hood River at The Dalles; Horizon at North Clackamas
April 3, Hood River JV at Trout Lake
April 5, Hood River JV at Trout Lake
April 6, LaCenter at Columbia
Girls Soccer
March 30, Redmond at The Dalles; Hood River at Pendleton
April 1, The Dalles at Hood River
Track and Field
April 1, LaCenter, Goldendale at Columbia
Volleyball
March 30, Redmond at The Dalles; Ridgeview at Hood River; Glenwood at South Wasco; Sherman at Mitchell/Spray
March 31, Pendleton at The Dalles
April 1, Dufur vs. South Wasco; Glenwood at Lyle; Bickleton at Sherman
April 2, Sherman at South Wasco
April 3, The Dalles at Crook County; Hood River at Pendleton; Condon at Dufur
April 5, Glenwood at South Wasco
April 6, Dufur at Trout Lake; South Wasco at Lyle; Sherman at Echo
Commented