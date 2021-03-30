CGN sports schedule

(Subject to change)

Baseball

March 31, Goldendale at Columbia

April 2, King’s Way at Columbia (DH)

Cross Country

March 31, Redmond at The Dalles; Crook County at Hood River

April 7, IMC District Meet, Sorosis Park

Football

April 1, Mitchell/Spray at Sherman

April 2, The Dalles at Hood River; Joseph at South Wasco County

April 3, Adrian at Dufur

Boys Soccer

March 30, Pendleton at Hood River; The Dalles at Redmond

March 31, King’s Way at Columbia

April 1, Hood River at The Dalles; Horizon at North Clackamas

April 3, Hood River JV at Trout Lake

April 5, Hood River JV at Trout Lake

April 6, LaCenter at Columbia

Girls Soccer

March 30, Redmond at The Dalles; Hood River at Pendleton

April 1, The Dalles at Hood River

Track and Field

April 1, LaCenter, Goldendale at Columbia

Volleyball

March 30, Redmond at The Dalles; Ridgeview at Hood River; Glenwood at South Wasco; Sherman at Mitchell/Spray

March 31, Pendleton at The Dalles

April 1, Dufur vs. South Wasco; Glenwood at Lyle; Bickleton at Sherman

April 2, Sherman at South Wasco

April 3, The Dalles at Crook County; Hood River at Pendleton; Condon at Dufur

April 5, Glenwood at South Wasco

April 6, Dufur at Trout Lake; South Wasco at Lyle; Sherman at Echo