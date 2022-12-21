True projection

I would like to take a moment of your time to respond to the letter entitled “Projection” in the Dec. 7 edition of the paper, wherein the author accurately describes the phenomenon of psychological projection and then, with no sense of irony or self awareness, proceeds to project the deep seated desires of Republicans onto Democrats. I recommend taking a minute to go and read it because it’s a trip. I can’t make this up.

