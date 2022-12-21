True projection
I would like to take a moment of your time to respond to the letter entitled “Projection” in the Dec. 7 edition of the paper, wherein the author accurately describes the phenomenon of psychological projection and then, with no sense of irony or self awareness, proceeds to project the deep seated desires of Republicans onto Democrats. I recommend taking a minute to go and read it because it’s a trip. I can’t make this up.
The author claims that Democrats want to create a permanent majority and so never lose power again. That is a fair criticism of any party, but I have questions.
Was it Democrats that said that, even if you know you lost an election, you should claim to have won were it not for rampant voter fraud? Is it Democrats that are still contesting the 2020 election? Was it Democrats that stormed the Capitol building in an effort to stop the certification of an election? Is it Democrats or Republicans who, in the wake of 2020, sought to implement rules to make it harder for citizens to vote? Was it Democrats that stacked the Supreme Court, a historically non-partisan body, with Republican Party loyalists? Was it a Democrat that called for the termination of the Constitution? Is it Republican or Democratic talking heads calling for a literal dictatorship to get the country back on track?
The author of the letter claims that concerns about the erosion of democracy are projection, but he must know that in terms of pure numbers, Republican lawmakers and their policies are massively unpopular, and were it not for the fetters that conservatives put on democracy, they would never win another election.
This isn’t Democrats stealing total power, it’s Republicans being completely out of touch and out of ideas, forever stuck in the 1950s.
Grow up, please.
Benjamin Sheppard
Hood River
EDITOR'S NOTE: Benjamin Sheppard is not affiliated with Sheppard's Orchard and Vineyard Equipment.
The best present
In spite of the improved safety of the vehicles we are driving, fatalities on Oregon and Washington highways are at a 20-year high. Maybe the best present we can give one another this year would be to slow down, pay attention, and not let our family, friends, or the person you just met drive while impaired. Let's take care of one another and have a safe and happy holiday season.
Ben Seagraves
White Salmon
The Christmas star
Many thanks to those who are lighting the dark winter sky with a brilliant Christmas star. The light shining in a cold, dreary winter reminds me of the bright star that shone in Bethlehem to herald the Savior’s birth — a birth foretold by many prophets hundreds of years before God in the flesh, Emmanuel, Jesus came to seek and save those that were lost.
The star also tells of the best Christmas gift ever given — forgiveness, love, strength, guidance, hope in a hopeless world, and eternal life by trusting Jesus, who died on a cruel cross to pay the full price for our sin. Rising from death, He conquered sin, death, hell and the grave and invites whosoever will to come and find life, joy, and peace that the world cannot give.
The bright star reminds me that I am loved and never alone. “Thanks be to God for his unspeakable gift.” (That’s Jesus!) Merry Christmas.
Karen Saunders
The Dalles
Disappointed
I will admit, before I even get started, that I have a bias here.
What Mosier Community School did to Pre-K, kindergarten and first grade students is inexcusable! They planned a program. All the students would participate! However, someone decided at pretty much the last minute that the above students would be excluded. Why? They didn't have enough practice because of the snow.
We're not on Broadway here. Isn't part of the reason we so enjoy these programs is the antics of the students?
My granddaughter was very disappointed. She and her cousin are now asking their parents if they weren't good enough to be in the program!
I'm sure there are other students asking the same question.
Congratulations MCS, you did wonders for our children's self esteem!
Joan Hudson
Mosier
Blame game
Reading the Dec. 7 edition’s lesson on projection in letters to the editor, I thought at first the piece was an exercise in irony. I prepared for a humorous adventure, but it turned out to be a deadly serious and fallacious screed against one political party, ultimately satirical in a different sense, because it takes two to tango, as they say.
One thing I know, we are an angry bunch. And when we are angry, we seem to look for someone or something to blame as a way to fix it, or make ourselves feel better. But the blame game can go on forever, as we congregate into our “teams”: North vs South, non-white vs white, religious vs secular, Republican vs Democrat. I am tired of the fighting. I would much prefer that instead of putting our energy and resources only into “winning” at all costs, we stop and take a look at the problems we have, all their possible solutions, and try to accomplish something, for our families for our communities, for our future. Together.
All the money in politics these days has served to distort our view of reality. The internet lets us complain and blame at a distance. With propaganda ads, false news sources and other entities try to gain up clicks and views by being more and more outrageous. Millionaires and billionaires, and who knows what foreign entities, contributing dark money to shady PACs, with aspirational names, disseminating disinformation, all serve to skew our world views. Outrage sells better than empathy, and fear gets more attention than hope or courage. Who is being served by this?
Jennifer Ouzounian
Hood River
