10-20 Cruise ships.jpg

River Destination: Three cruise ships moored in the Columbia River near The Dalles on Thursday, Oct. 20.

 Photo courtesy Gary Elkinton

Safety and sense: Vote Mason

Senate District 26 needs Raz Mason because she is committed to wise climate choices. In this time of year when we can smell smoke and see glacial melt, I appreciate Raz’s pledge to strengthen our district’s farm and forest economies to withstand wildfires, droughts, and heat waves. As an educator and STEM instructor, Raz knows how to work collectively to face complex challenges. She is the only candidate endorsed by Oregon’s Independent Party as well as one of the two major parties. We need Raz Mason in Salem to bring people together and keep us all safer. I urge you to join me in voting for Raz Mason for Senate District 26.

Fall Leaves

Fall Color: Trees in the Gorge are beginning to turn fall colors as days cool and nights lengthen. The trees above were photographed on Eight Mile Creek south of The Dalles last Wednesday.