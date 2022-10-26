Safety and sense: Vote Mason
Senate District 26 needs Raz Mason because she is committed to wise climate choices. In this time of year when we can smell smoke and see glacial melt, I appreciate Raz’s pledge to strengthen our district’s farm and forest economies to withstand wildfires, droughts, and heat waves. As an educator and STEM instructor, Raz knows how to work collectively to face complex challenges. She is the only candidate endorsed by Oregon’s Independent Party as well as one of the two major parties. We need Raz Mason in Salem to bring people together and keep us all safer. I urge you to join me in voting for Raz Mason for Senate District 26.
Alison Roberts
Hood River
Bob Hamlin for commissioner
Today I write in support of our incumbent District 3 Skamania County Board of Commissioners candidate, Bob Hamblin. Bob came to work for us in the worst of times. The previous board had actually taken out a loan (from a bank!) to meet payroll obligations, and our county was a fiscal mess. Have you forgotten all of the small chunks of county property that went on the market to pay that loan off?
Underwood hasn’t. One of the chunks proposed for sale was our Underwood Community Park! It was spared, because of the efforts of many volunteers, creation of our Underwood Parks and Recreation District, and the extreme cooperation of our District 3 Commissioner Bob Hamlin. It is now self-supporting.
Bob’s steady hand on the tiller (with able help from District 2’s Tom Lannen) has guided our county into more tranquil fiscal waters, and if he is willing to serve another term, I for one, will support him unreservedly. I hope you will too!
Sally Newell
Underwood
Kotek is climate champion
Joking about global warming and environmental issues seems to get more nervous laughter these days. Climate change has become the climate crisis, and we are failing to protect the environment (worldwide annual consumption of raw materials increased from 43 billion metric tons in 1990 to 92 billion metric tons in 2017, and Americans still consume more per capita than anybody else on the planet — we represent 5% of the world’s population but produce roughly 50% of its solid waste).
When the going gets tough, most humans hunker down and try to protect what little they have. That seems to be even more true if they have a lot. But we can’t afford to behave that way this time. The issues are too big. We’ll all have to make some changes in order to transition to a stronger and more sensible economy. If disasters are coming, we have to take stock, think hard, work together, look at the future, and walk toward our new lives in it. Fat chance, but it needs to happen.
So I won’t be voting for Christine Drazan. When a bill to address climate change came before our state legislature, she led her party caucus to walk out, preventing a debate, preventing a vote, and killing the bill. (A very disturbing tactic — imagine a losing football team refusing to finish playing the game!) That same cowardly walkout also prevented needed action for wildfire and flood victims. I’m also deeply disappointed by Betsy Johnson, because she has repeatedly voted against ambitious climate change policy, and indeed has the second-worst voting record on environmental issues of any Democrat in the legislature. I understand wanting to protect her supporters, but the timber industry is not going to fold because of a few energy-efficiency regulations.
My vote goes to Tina Kotek, whose leadership is set to put our state on a path to achieve 100% clean energy within 20 years, creating a wide array of good jobs along the way. More power to her in that endeavor!
Jana Castaneres
Mt. Hood-Parkdale
Kotek for working Oregonians
I hope you’ll join me in voting for Tina Kotek for Oregon Governor. I trust her to keep fighting for working Oregonians. Her work on behalf of minimum wage, paid sick days, and paid family leave show that she’s in touch with us and our families. With her leadership, we’ll see housing, child care and healthcare become more affordable. That’s why she fought to raise the minimum wage and make sure workers have paid sick days and paid family leave. As Governor, she will keep fighting to make healthcare, housing, and childcare more affordable.
I worry about these issues when it comes to her opponents: Drazan openly supported the tax bill that raised taxes on middle class working people (but benefited big corporations) and Johnson even voted against paid sick days for workers and against raising Oregon’s minimum wage.
Let’s use our votes to elect an experienced leader who will lead us into better times: Tina Kotek.
Pamela Starling
Mosier
Clifford for Klickitat
We are voting for and giving our full endorsement to Garique Clifford for Klickitat County Sheriff. Garique and his family have lived here for decades. They care deeply about our county.
We are impressed by Garique’s experience and credentials as a law enforcement officer. Garique is a highly-decorated leader who has won several service awards for going above-and-beyond the call-of-duty. On top of that, he’s just a really nice guy. He is a personable and professional law enforcement officer, focused on the safety of all of our citizens.
Garique will make sure officers get the training and equipment they need to be effective, safe, and do their work responsibly and safely.
We are the proud parents of a local law enforcement officer, so this issue is personal for us. Ensuring that officers have all the training and equipment they need to do their job safely is critical. It’s how you retain great officers who want to stay here and serve our in communities.
Providing community safety through professional law enforcement is his number one priority. We hope you will join us in voting for Garique Clifford as our next Klickitat County Sheriff!
Dave and Beth Sauter
Lyle
Leckie endorsement
I am honored to endorse Asa Leckie for county commissioner. I have known and served with Asa Leckie for over two decades as an Army Special Forces Green Beret. Asa’s superior initiative and integrity continuously led to success in the face of sever adverse conditions on multiple continents.
Asa’s innate ability to overcome obstacles, adversity, and severe restriction to accomplish strategic level objectives all the while following given rules has made him an asset at every position he has served. His ability to interact with people at any given level across multiple cultures has continuously proven him as a team builder, bringing all those he is involved with into a cohesive group for a greater success. Given the complex and dynamic task of non-commissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of a multi-million dollar budget he excelled at resourcing and accountability of U.S. tax dollars. Asa reached out to partner entities and resourced additional funds not previously known to the unit he was assigned essentially tripling the previously available budget. He followed through with contracts to ensure that every dollar was properly accounted for and used to ensure fiscal responsibility.
Asa has used the fraud, waste, and abuse channels to effectively "whistleblow" to appropriate Congressional channels on things he knew to be wrong. This speaks volumes on his principles to do what is right regardless of difficulty or risk. Asa would be an asset bringing a new level of positive growth and transformation when he is elected to the position of county commissioner.
Nicolas A. Lawson
Master Sergeant, U.S. Army (Ret)
Operations Sergeant, Special Forces (Ret)
Davisboro, Georgia
Truth makes us free
The truth will make us free, if we can know it. Most Democrats and Republicans were truly shocked by the attack on Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. The impassioned mob clearly believed that the election had been stolen. Yes, we all saw it happen live on TV, but many still do not want to believe their own “lying eyes.” Now we must ask ourselves, if it was not a failed insurrection, what was it?
To date, no election officials of any state and no lawsuits anywhere claiming election fraud provided any evidence that November 2020 votes were illegal, miscounted, altered, or lost. There was no such evidence because state and local election officials, who provide the time, place, and the means of voting, and the methods of counting the vote, followed their local election laws and did their job in 2020. Such steadfast election officials are the true American Patriots in this drama.
We now know from sworn testimony of multiple witnesses that Trump knew he lost. Yet, he refused to concede and cranked up his disinformation machine to spew the lie that the election was stolen. Who were the behind the scenes players and what was their plan? The Jan. 6 Congressional Committee investigation revealed that there was indeed an illegal multi-part plan to overturn the election. More than 30 individuals who were involved in various parts of the plan have pleaded the Fifth Amendment to avoid incriminating themselves by telling the truth. Will Trump ever testify under oath?
Truth remains hard to find, thanks to unvetted social media sites, lying pundits at news outlets, and Internet conspiracy sites like Alex Jones’ “Info-Wars.” Such news and media sites use outrageous lies to attract viewers. Lies make money; just ask billionaire Alex Jones. So, ask yourself, do your own favorite information sources provide the truth of sworn testimony or do they provide outrageous lies to attract more viewers for more profits? Have you seen and heard the sworn testimony that the Jan. 6 Committee has now made public? The truth will make you free, if you choose to know it.
James McKee
White Salmon
Prioritize gun safety
It is time for gun owners and all of us to make gun safety a priority! Please vote yes on Measure 114 which will require future gun buyers to get a gun permit by taking a safety course, field practice, get a completed background check (currently guns are sometimes sold before the background check is completed!) and limit a clip to 10 bullets. The permit will be valid for five years. These steps in gun safety are important for the safety of our communities and schools.
Our children have a “right” to feel safe in school. Eva Jones, Hood River Valley High School student testified the following before Congress in 2018: “It is normal to have two or three gun threats a year, to wonder what makes the police so sure that some threats are 'not credible' … School-wide murder has been so normalized by gun culture that we approach these (active shooter drills) like a fire drill. This makes me sick. Millions of children are rationally preparing for a student slaughter. I have friends whose hearts jump every time someone enters the classroom unexpectedly.”
Stop by the Hood River library to read the full testimony on the black columns outside the library. Our local students in Hood River Valley are afraid at school due to the fear of gun violence.
These gun safety steps will lessen the number of shootings, decrease suicides, educate gun owners on the use and safety in storage of guns, and help students feel safer at their schools. Now the children in Uvalde, Texas, need to go past steel fences and armed guards to get to school. How do those children feel going to school?
Please make our children safe in their schools by voting yes on Measure 114. Let us decrease gun violence in our Oregon communities!
Nancy Johanson Paul
Hood River
Yes on measure 114
Having more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in Oregon, I support measure 114. I believe the cost of implementing 114 will be minimal considering the benefit to our communities and will offer a first step in being proactive by helping prevent loss of life and injury.
First, many purchases of firearms, especially handguns, are often spur of the moment or “impulse” purchases, which if delayed while waiting for the completion of a background investigation, can and could change a host of possible tragic outcomes. Suicides can be prevented and lives can be saved. It’s just one small step, like taking a deep breath.
Second, law enforcement agencies should see this as another tool to help them identify individuals who are seeking to purchase firearms who may have already come into the criminal justice system. Such as outstanding warrants, probation violations or court ordered follow ups. Yes, many will still apply even though aware of their past connection with the criminal justice process.
And finally, we license our professionals and train our police. A background check on a gun purchaser is just one small step in keeping all of us safe.
Bill Lennox
The Dalles
Long for District 52
Darcy Long is the only candidate for Oregon House District 52 committed to adequate funding for healthcare, including mental health care, for rural Oregonians. As a clinical psychologist, I’m acutely aware of the impact mental illness has on struggling families, especially when they cannot access the level of care they need. Darcy understands the devastating relationship between inadequate mental health services and homelessness in rural areas. She also has the background and expertise to make a difference on this issue. As a city councilor in The Dalles, she worked with a diverse set of stakeholders to build a transition shelter village. Having raised a son with autism, Darcy knows first hand the critical need in our district for greater access to mental health services.
Beyond specific issues, Darcy has the character and personal qualities to make an excellent legislator. She can listen compassionately to the concerns of all citizens across the political spectrum who make up our unique house district. She will respond to the interests of all of us, not just those who vote for her. She also has the wisdom to engage in the give and take of the legislative process and to work collaboratively with all her colleagues. A vote for Darcy will be a vote for integrity, transparency, commitment, and approachability in representing the people of House District 52.
John Christensen
Corbett
Voting for Helfrich
I am a lifelong Democrat supporting a Republican, Jeff Helfrich, this Nov. 8.
I believe in common sense leadership, in elected officials who are loyal to their constituents not their party. Our current leaders have failed us time and time again and it is time for someone new. I am able to see past party lines to see that people like Jeff Helfrich are better leaders than those in the party I have been a member of my entire life. We need leaders who care about their constituents, not pushing their personal agenda or their party's agenda.
After decades of one party running our state it is time for balance, it is time for change. This November I am voting for common sense leadership, someone who supports our police, who has experience in the government, who cares about his community, and someone I know and trust to do what is right; this November I am voting for Jeff Helfrich for House District 52.
Dorothy Heideman
The Dalles
Sincere gratitude
I just wanted to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who works, volunteers, and contributes to the White Salmon Library. I use this library on a weekly basis with my young son and have since he was born. It is such a fabulous resource for this community and has so much importance. Thank you all. Keep up the great work, keep working to improve, you are appreciated, and what you do is so important!
Kris Schaedel
Bingen
Save our planet
Did you know that there is a island of trash as big as two Texases floating in our oceans as we speak?
Our world is getting polluted every day by the trash that we created, we are intoxicating our waters and animals by not recycling. We need to stop and look at our world and see that we have killed so much of what we have. Here is a little fun fact: did you know that every minute a truckload of trash is getting dumped into our seas?
Let's dive back into the trash island, better known as the North Pacific Gyre or the Great Pacific Garbage Patch; it was discovered 1997 and since then has grown to about 1.6 million square kilometers. But with our ocean cleanup crews, we have cleaned up more than 100,000 kilograms of trash. That is what we should be doing: spending our money on ocean cleanups, not on stuff we don't need.
Fun fact: Did you know that we would die without the ocean? There are photosynthetic plankton in the ocean that turn carbon dioxide and sunlight into sugars the organism can use for energy. Scientists estimate that 50% to 80% of earths oxygen comes from the ocean with that in mind with out the ocean we would die of suffocation.
Did you know that the water takes up 71% of our world and from that 97% is salt water, 2% is ice or glaciers and the remaining 1% is fresh water. That 1% is all we have and we are wasting it by planting greens in the desert or flooding your crops to water them. Did you know that there are some places in Africa the government and high officials are thinking about turning off the water and only letting people have a certain amounts a day because the rich people are wasting water?
See, this is what happens when we are careless, we put trash in our oceans and we waste our water. This needs to stop, we need to work in unison to save our planet.
Kylie Woodruff
Hood River
Oregon needs Tina
I am proud to be an Oregonian. I know Oregon isn't perfect, but if I didn't believe our government leaders were doing a good job for us, I'd move. But they are doing a good job.
That's why I'm supporting Tina Kotek for governor. Oregon is a great place to live, and part of that reason is because of the leadership of people like Tina Kotek. She represents the values that I believe in. Yes, we have issues with poverty and crime. I'm sorry, but that's part of living in the 21st century. Tina Kotek is the candidate who can work best to solve these problems. These problems don't have simple answers and Tina won't give you pious platitudes and silly simple answers to these problems. As governor, she will work diligently to solve these problems. She has the knowledge and experience to bring to all the troubling issues faced by our state. The pious platitudes and simple answers given by the other candidates will get us nowhere.
Elect Tina Kotek to be our next Oregon Governor. Oregon needs her. Complex problems deserve well thought out solutions which Tina can give us.
Jack E. Lorts
The Dalles
Unfit for governor
No, Tina Kotek is not fit for governor. Her past actions have really hurt Oregon.
Ask any random police officer if they would vote for her.
Did you know that when a homeless person sets up camp, the police need to formally evict them?
Yes, Tina declared the homeless situation an emergency and that's what we got.
Personally, we had to evict people from our home who stated, "It's your house but our home. We will not pay rent and will not leave." Yep, before COVID and immediately after Kotek rammed through the State Legislature some pretty crazy new tenant landlord laws, that's how people feel. They feel entitled to take your house away from you. Literally.
Ask any random real estate lawyer if you should own a rental house in Oregon. Good luck finding one. They are $400/hour and too busy to take your call. The two we hired to evict tenants from our two rental houses both sold their rental houses immediately after her new laws went into effect.
It's just too risky with Tina making the laws.
Fortunately, we sold both of our houses and will never be a landlord again in Oregon. We had hoped to keep them longer. They were an important part of our retirement. Thanks Tina for compromising our retirement!
The straw that broke our back was the $30,000 in damage caused by our tenant and our lawyer insisting we refund their deposit in full. Thanks Tina.
His reasoning was simple: If I made any kind of mistake at any time during the tenancy or on the lease, tenants receive three times in damages plus attorney fees.
If Tina thinks she's helping the housing crisis by taking away homeowners' basic rights, she's crazy. And she is crazy because the new laws she passed made us feel we'd rather have our house vacant than risk renting it.
No Tina, you are not good for Oregon. Go home and stay there. Oregon is safe only if you stay home.
If you're still undecided ask a cop and/or lawyer what they think.
Jon Nigbor
Hood River
Asa Leckie for commissioner
I was glad I was able to attend the Candidates Night in Underwood on Wednesday evening. It was extremely helpful to be able to hear how candidates spoke about themselves and their goals and answered questions. Asa Leckie stood out as an especially strong candidate, whom I encourage you to vote for. His skills have been "fine-tuned" for the job, after 18 years in the U.S. Army Special Forces, where he was entrusted with negotiating and managing millions of dollars in contracts for equipment to accomplish projects and missions. Asa was unsupervised by his superiors. They trusted him to get the job done right. He is a proven person.
Skamania County needs Asa to take up the position of county commissioner in the Third District, where he will make sure our tax funds are used for purposes intended, to benefit the people living here. Asa is a person of integrity who will hold others accountable for fiscal responsibility delegated to them. We need transparency. We need to see results for our tax money spent. Where this is not taking place, we need to know funding is cut off, so it can be used profitably as intended for Skamania residents. Asa will make sure this happens. He will support economic development, rights of the individual and property rights.
Finally, Asa is totally approachable, with a listening ear and understanding heart. He would be your "excellent neighbor," with whom you could comfortably discuss your ideas and concerns. As 3rd District Commissioner, he will be in the position to communicate this to the local government. Asa will make sure your voice is heard. He shares the same voice with you. I encourage you to join me in voting for Asa Leckie to make sure he wins the position, which he is prepared to do.
Katy Libke
Cook
Support Raz Mason
One of the many reasons I support Raz Mason for state Senate District 26 is because she has led a life of variety. I’ve always admired individuals who open themselves to many experiences in life, especially in service to others as has she, because it almost inevitably leads to a greater understanding of others’ perspectives and beliefs — a quality we as a state and nation desperately need now.
Growing up in Hermiston, Raz went on to become a math and science teacher, including teaching classes in agriculture, a Veterans Administration hospital chaplain with two ministry-related master’s degrees, a climate-change educator, and even a long-haul truck driver.
I also support Raz because her priorities include ensuring reproductive freedom, improving access to affordable housing and healthcare, and taking actions to help local communities with the challenges of climate change.
Please join me in voting for Raz Mason. For more information visit masonfororegon.com.
Tracie Hornung
Parkdale
Mason for senate
If you are concerned about the issues we face, please join me in supporting Raz Mason for Senate District 26. She will work to solve the problems we care about — building a healthy economy, affordable housing, and healthcare for all. She will support the freedom to choose when to start a family and will work to strengthen our communities against the effects of climate change.
She won’t walk out on us!
Phil Swaim
Mosier
Hard on crime, strong on rights
The League of Women Voters hosted a candidates night in White Salmon last week which featured the opponents for county auditor, county clerk and county commissioner, with the shocking omission of the sheriff’s race.
I’ve attended the Klickitat County Candidates nights that included the sheriff candidates. While Sheriff Songer is consistent in his position for supporting our God-given rights, Sheriff Songer’s opponent, Mr. Clifford, has made it very clear that he will enforce bad law until the courts repeal the law. That certainly violates the oath of office.
Clifford lacks leadership and management experience dealing with large numbers of employees and being fiscally responsible for multi-million dollar budgets. Clifford ignorantly degrades the monthly training given to posse members, which includes annual certification of policies and procedures. Sheriff Songer’s opponent embraces the false claims coming from the liberal west end of the county.
All the “new” training and policies proposed by Sheriff Songer’s opponent are already in place. It is obvious Mr. Clifford is being swayed by former deputies that, while under disciplinary review, chose to resign their positions in the sheriff’s department. Mr. Clifford, in an attempt to make himself look better, delivers versions of his positions at candidate meetings.
Sheriff Songer has the integrity, wisdom, education, experience and valor to fulfill government’s first obligation of ensuring public safety, protecting our rights from not only others, but also the government. I endorse Sheriff Songer for reelection. Hard on crime, strong on rights.
Will Samuelsen
Goldendale
Editor's Note: The sheriff race was omitted from the League of Women's Voters' candidate night due to Sheriff Songer dropping out two days before the forum.
GOP no shows
I read with interest Joe Yetter’s letter to the editor in Columbia Gorge News' Oct. 19 edition, about Cliff Bentz’s refusal to participate in candidate debates with Dr Yetter. Bentz is not alone.
Many Oregon Republican candidates are refusing to participate in such opportunities to give voters a chance to ask questions about their positions on issues that matter to us. In The Dalles, a candidate forum was canceled because only Democratic candidates agreed to participate. Daniel Bonham couldn’t even see fit to show up for his home town!
Could it be that Republican candidates are afraid to tell voters the truth — that they absolutely will vote to abolish many of our fundamental freedoms if elected? Are you willing to take chances with your freedom to vote and hold fair elections; your freedom to make decisions about your own reproductive health; your freedom to live in an environment safe from gun violence and climate disasters? I’m not. If you think these are just “scare tactics” by Democrats, you’re not thinking. Every one of the Republican candidates for state and federal office on your ballot has already voted against legislation for these very freedoms, over and over again, as has the unaffiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson.
If you live in The Dalles or Mosier areas, please join me in voting for candidates who will show up for us and fight for our freedoms: Ron Wyden for U.S. Senate, Joe Yetter for U.S. Congress, Tina Kotek for governor, Christina Stephenson for labor commissioner, Raz Mason for State Senate D-26, and Darcy Long for State Representative D-52.
Debi Ferrer
The Dalles
Waymire for sheriff
We are voting for David Waymire for Skamania County Sheriff. We believe that David is highly trained and experienced. Over many decades he has proven his dedication and commitment to Skamania County.
Even here we have a growing crime issue, with concerns about homelessness and addiction issues. We appreciate David’s commitment; along with his calm professionalism in a crisis.
A functioning, unbiased law enforcement is critical for a safe community. We need a sheriff that will have all of the experience to make that happen. With a large rural county and limited staff, the sheriff needs to be able to address administration, budget, road calls and other emergencies. It is crucial that the sheriff be able to work with the prosecutor’s office while maintaining his independent responsibilities. The sheriff will represent Skamania County to all of the county, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
When one calls 911, we need those qualities to be in place. We are convinced that David Waymire will not let us down. We believe that he will do everything he can to make Skamania County safe and that he will address all with commitment and compassion. We can be proud of David Waymire.
We ask you to vote for David Waymire for Skamania County Sheriff.
Curt and Sherry Esch
Stevenson
Offensive flags
There are two politically based flags that have been on display on Snowden Road for the past two years. One of the flags is very offensive. Our children and grandchildren are being exposed to this unnecessary profanity on a daily basis. Freedom of speech is a privilege we as Americans enjoy, but is using the type of profanity seen on this flag the example we want to set for our younger generation?
I feel that the person(s) responsible for displaying this flag would not want to see C.R.T. and W.O.K.E. being taught to our elementary age children and I would not disagree with you. But seeing words and bias being publicly displayed that are offensive and divisive are a perfect example of why it is being pushed in our classrooms.
We are all free to express our opinions but please consider the words you choose and the influence you have on vulnerable young minds. It is up to us (the adults) to set the example so I am asking that you please remove the flag for the sake of our kids.
Please vote for the people, not the party.
John Beck
Appleton
Vote for Democrats
In Klickitat County, the ballots are out. There are hugely compelling reasons to vote for Democrats. Since Biden was elected, the Democrats have reduced the budget by hundreds of billions of dollars. They have reduced prescription drug prices by allowing Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies. The Chips Act is promoting the manufacturing of high-tech products in America. The Infrastructure Act will pay to repair and expand roads, bridges, airports, and rail. Unemployment is at an all-time low. Biden has reestablished American global leadership. His leadership has rallied world leaders to the defense of Ukraine, depriving Putin of his bloodthirsty quest to conquer other nations.
The Republican national leadership has made quite clear its intentions, should it gain control of Congress. They complain about inflation, but they have presented no specific plan to deal with it. Instead, they want to give more tax breaks for the wealthy and balloon our deficit. They want to repeal Medicare’s ability to negotiate prescription drug prices. They have proposed cutting Social Security and Medicare. There seems to be no limit to the number of people they want to impeach as pure vengeance. Kevin McCarthy has proposed to cut back on helping the Ukrainians. That idea fits with the party’s infatuation with authoritarian leaders, including Putin, whom Trump said was a genius upon the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This, too, is the party that says the bloody Jan. 6 insurrection was normal “political discourse.” Finally, quite a large number of Republican leaders are proposing to make abortion illegal across the entire nation.
Seems like a pretty easy decision.
Rick George
White Salmon
Broken heart
I have dishes to wash, laundry to fold, gardening to do before the rains come. All of that will have to wait because my heart is broken. I just received a photo of two lawn signs for Tina and Earl crushed to pieces on someone’s lawn and yesterday, my neighbor had all of his Democratic lawn signs taken from his property. I promptly replaced them.
I plan to vote for the people I feel are working for a healthier, safer, cleaner, smarter, more democratic and more just world for all people. I want to believe that all people would respect our differences and allow public expression of those differences without fear of violence or threat.
This is not the world I am living in these days. I feel fear and anger all around me. People can’t seem to see that we are shooting our country through the heart by allowing whoever runs Fox News or MSNBC, etc., to close off our understanding of one another.
I miss the days of Dan Rather, Brian Williams and Walter Cronkite where we all watched the same news and we had a more homogeneous view of the world.
We didn’t agree then but we believed in fairness and the rule of law. That is going out the window now and no one trusts anyone. No one trusts the news we hear, the government we have or each other. Neither side is perfect but one side still believes in civility and the rule of law.
For those of you not yet completely sure where you stand, I hope you will chose love and care for our future and our democracy. So much is at stake right now.
Please choose the side that will leave your yard signs in place more often than not …
Sarah Bellinson
Hood River
Songer's actions say it all
What does the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Conn., have to do with Bob Songer? For me, it's less about gun legislation. It's that Songer went on Alex Jones' show to promote his political views. Alex Jones is the media personality who pushed a devastating conspiracy theory about this tragedy. When Bob Songer chose that platform, he showed me a side of him I can't look past.
I went to elementary school in Danbury, Conn., which is right next to Newtown. It'd be like growing up in Goldendale and having that tragedy happen in Centerville. The day of the shooting, our family friend, a doctor, was working the ER at our local hospital. His team prepared for the unthinkable — a mass trauma involving first graders. But the ambulances never came, because 20 children and six teachers were already dead. Fast forward to Alex Jones, who used this horrendous tragedy for self promotion. That's who Songer has aligned himself with as he promotes his personal agenda, and that move says a lot about his priorities.
I voted for Songer in 2014 using the “resume” logic. But resumes are often written chronologically, and alone they don't get people jobs. Interviews and references are used to get to know someone. I feel like I know who Songer is today, in this moment. His appearance on that show sits at the top of his resume, and I don't need to read any further to know he is not a good fit for the job. When I cast my vote, I'll be thinking about my first baby due in January. What kind of community do I want for him? It's not the one Songer is creating, by being too focused on his own agenda and alienating those who don't agree with him. I'm voting for Garique Clifford because his morals more closely align with mine, even if we don't agree on everything politically. When Bob Songer went on Alex Jones' show, he showed me he's more invested in his ego, and he's not fit to be sheriff.
Debi Budnick
Trout Lake
Deeply concerned
In September a Hood River resident wrote of their concerns about excessive logging on Underwood Mountain. I have worked in Hood River in the same location for eight years and have a view of the river and the sawmill from my workplace and have noticed in the last several months thousands of logs being sent away by barge on the river, as well as wood chips. It sure seems like the amount of logs exiting our area has grown significantly recently. Exactly where are all of these trees being chopped down from? Is this a result of SDS lumber being sold, perhaps to somebody not from this immediate area?
Us locals care about our community, the natural beauty, and everything that makes this area so special. True, I have not done my homework about this matter. I just don’t like what I am seeing. It makes me sad. Once our trees are gone, what will we have? What will the lay of the land look like? We don’t get a “do-over” on this. The September writer and I can’t be the only ones deeply disturbed and concerned.
Tracy Ramsey
The Dalles
Vote for Darcy Long
Oregon House District (HD 52) needs to elect Darcy Long to represent us. She’s a strong, experienced Oregon leader who understands what we face in our rural region.
Darcy is caring, plainspoken — and unafraid to speak up about issues that matter, like housing, mental health, underrepresented people, childcare, taxation, affordable healthcare, and protections for workers. Included in the causes she champions is her concern for our natural environment. Darcy Long will be a great voice for our district and a natural leader in the state legislature. If you’re in HD 52, I urge you to join me in voting for Darcy Long.
Maureen Lauran
Hood River
