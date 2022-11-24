I'd like to file a complaint about my local water company, Parkdale Water. I am very frustrated with the lack of communication we receive. They came today while I was at work, dug up my driveway, put in a meter without my permission or notifying me at all. I do not have any information and I go to turn my water on and it came out brown. Do I need to boil it? No information.
Any time I have a problem or billing question, I call the number on my bill and never get a response. I am super frustrated, not sure I can drink my water and have no idea why they dug up my driveway and put in this meter. They left my driveway a mess as well. A public utility should actually inform the public and be held accountable for their actions or lack of communication.
I’m giving thanks this week for all the good news I just read in the Nov. 16 issue of Columbia Gorge News. “Read all about it:” The profound apology and accountability of American Legion Post 22; the fact that federal housing official Margaret Salazar hails from Odell; the Hood River County Prevention Services’ latest efforts; the honoring of veterans; strong efforts in land use planning; investments in education by Google and by local foundations; Oregon’s latest creativity with Medicaid that will benefit our region’s “Gorge Grown” program and all its clients; MCEDD’s national award; the Pride Alliance’s celebration; current exploration of using electric school buses; area outreach to adults and children for upcoming holidays; youth sports teams, academic stars and Special Olympics bowlers garnering recognition; new historical and student art exhibits; and more.
In so many of these stories, our demographic diversity and the enrichment of our communities by immigrants and their families come increasingly to light. We have our challenges in the Mid-Columbia, but we also have a lot of great people doing great things. I’m glad to say this is my home, and am thankful to my neighbors.
Columbia Gorge News encourages readers to submit letters to the editor for the weekly opinion page. Letters on all topics are welcome.
Writers must include their name and hometown (for publication) and daytime phone number (for verification, not for publication). Letters from an agency or group must be credited to the author or a contact person. Anonymous or “name withheld by request” letters are not accepted.
Letters must be 350 words or fewer; generally, the briefer the message, the better. Opinion pieces longer than 350 words may be published as a guest commentary at the discretion of the editor.
Letters are published as space allows, and efforts are made each week to provide as much space as possible.
Deadline for letters is noon on the Friday prior to publication.
We reserve the right to edit all letters.
Vulgar or inappropriate language will not be considered, nor malicious, false or misleading statements.
Letters attacking an individual, rather than an expressed opinion, are not acceptable. Letters attacking a class of people based on their race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability or age will also be rejected.
Letters criticizing a particular business over a particular complaint or grievance will not be considered.
The opinions expressed in letters are “Your Voice,” and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Columbia Gorge News, its staff, publisher or advertisers.
Letters may be submitted online at www.ColumbiaGorgeNews.com: Scroll to the bottom of the page and select “Submission Forms,” then select “Letter to the Editor.” Letters also may be sent directly via email to letters@gorgenews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.