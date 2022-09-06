HOOD RIVER — Perhaps you’ve noticed some hopeful signs around town with encouraging messages such as “You Matter,” “You Are Enough,” “You Are Not Alone,” “Your Mistakes Do Not Define You” and “You Are Worthy Of Love.” We all need words of encouragement, and for some of us, words of encouragement can mean the difference between life and death.

National Suicide Prevention Month 2022

The local Hood River organization Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group decided to post these signs of hope around town from Sept. 4-9 in recognition of the need for suicide prevention. The month of September is recognized as National Suicide Prevention Month and the week after Labor Day as National Suicide Prevention Week. The signs have been posted in the spirit of The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in the hope of offering understanding and guidance for the public through special events, personal stories and perspectives, shareable social graphics and other materials designed to help people know what they can do if they, or someone they know, is struggling, and how to have authentic, caring conversations about suicide and mental health.