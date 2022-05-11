This Friday, May 13 commemorates the 80th anniversary of the “Train of Tears,” when 400 Japanese Americans were removed from their homes in the Hood River Valley and relocated to internment camps.
The story of World War II incarceration, and the decades of racial discrimination and government surveillance against Japanese Americans that preceded it, has never been more relevant. As we grapple with contemporary controversies surrounding immigration, terrorism, and the infringement of civil liberties in the name of public safety, parallels between past and present abound. Understanding this story offers opportunities for difficult, thought-provoking conversation and raises important questions: How does a democracy weigh individual rights against national security? Who is considered a “real” American? Does this change during times of fear? What is our responsibility to citizens and immigrants denied their constitutional rights?
The materials presented by Maija Yasui and Janet Hamada during recent Train of Tears community events and at the Hood River Museum provide many opportunities to understand how wartime hysteria fanned the flames of fear and hatred after the attack at Pearl Harbor. The materials bear witness to the fact that, when threatened, we can easily discard our democratic ideals of justice and equality to chase after imaginary enemies. Furthermore, false rumors—sensationalized and given credence by a profit-maximizing media or vote-seeking politicians — can overwhelm and contradict research and evidence-based analysis.
These are valuable lessons for all Americans — citizens, immigrants and refugees alike — to remember as we confront challenges like the increasing hate violence, and the deep-seated nature of racism across the country.
“Densho” is a Japanese term meaning “to pass stories to the next generation,” or to leave a legacy. By participating in this event, and examining our role in it, I hope it will inspire others in the broader community to initiate these important conversations and inspire future leaders to build a legacy of justice and equity for all.
This Friday, May 13, we gather with guests from all over Oregon to commemorate the 80th anniversary of The Train of Tears. The event will feature special guests, music, and speakers, including Episcopal Bishop Diana Akiyama, who spent her childhood in the valley.
The Riverside Church congregation will also share a declaration, adopted on May 1, about its own failure to stand up to the fear, scapegoating and unjust actions that led to the forced removal and imprisonment of local families. The statement reads in part, “We now declare as a congregation that our silence 80 years ago was wrong and that by remaining silent, we too caused harm. We are sorry for our silence when voices mattered most … we therefore sign on to this declaration as a form of public apology for that silence and a vow to never again stay silent in the face of oppression.”
Please join in, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Riverside Community Church. We will be writing a new and important chapter in Riverside’s history, a “densho” moment.
Yvonne Arbogast lives in Hood River.
Commented