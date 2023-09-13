Sharla Weber-Mosqueda

I cried at work today.

I sat at the kitchen table in the home of an 89-year-old man, who has been caring for his 88-year-old wife, who has dementia, for the past 10 years. She is on hospice and declining; he is battling his own health issues and just can’t do it anymore. She needs to move to an Assisted Living community where she can get the help he can no longer provide.